IDF completes strategic cross-Gaza route

The Israel Defense Forces has completed the construction of a strategic road that bisects the Gaza Strip from east to west, Hebrew media reported on Tuesday.

The 6.5 kilometer (4 mile) paved roadway, stretching from Kibbutz Be’eri westward to Gaza’s Mediterranean coast, establishes a crucial military control line across the territory.

The IDF’s 99th Division currently maintains operational control of the route, with forces conducting both defensive operations and targeted offensive missions against remaining Hamas infrastructure in the Netzarim corridor and Gaza City sector.

Military personnel report ongoing discovery of Hamas military installations along the route.

Many service members securing the route have accumulated over 300 days of reserve duty across multiple deployments.

IDF officials have emphasized the strategic significance of the route in preventing Hamas movement between northern and southern Gaza.



Image - Maayan Toaf/GPO