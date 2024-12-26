DEC 27, 2024 JLM 46°F 02:47 AM 07:47 PM EST
IDF completes strategic cross-Gaza route

The road along the Netzarim corridor links Kibbutz Be’eri to the Mediterranean coast, facilitating IDF logistics in the Gaza Strip.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 11:40 AM

The Israel Defense Forces has completed the construction of a strategic road that bisects the Gaza Strip from east to west, Hebrew media reported on Tuesday.

The 6.5 kilometer (4 mile) paved roadway, stretching from Kibbutz Be’eri westward to Gaza’s Mediterranean coast, establishes a crucial military control line across the territory.

The IDF’s 99th Division currently maintains operational control of the route, with forces conducting both defensive operations and targeted offensive missions against remaining Hamas infrastructure in the Netzarim corridor and Gaza City sector.

Military personnel report ongoing discovery of Hamas military installations along the route.

Many service members securing the route have accumulated over 300 days of reserve duty across multiple deployments.

IDF officials have emphasized the strategic significance of the route in preventing Hamas movement between northern and southern Gaza.

Image -  Maayan Toaf/GPO

Comments
Barry Klempel 5 hours ago
Time to purge all the Arab occupiers from every square inch of Israel
Lina Lina 10 hours ago
Absolutely, the Land belong to ISRAEL !!!
ISIDRO LUIS-TOVAR 12 hours ago
Anonymous 🇮🇱👍
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
Since it is our blood 🩸 being split in a war that we 🇮🇱never started. We have every right to keep it in ISRAELI 🇮🇱hands & never give it away ever again.
