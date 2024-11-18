NOV 20, 2024 JLM 54°F 06:21 AM 11:21 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Amazon and Google Compete for $80 Million Israeli AI Supercomputer Deal

Israel’s supercomputer represents just one component of the country’s broader AI developmental strategy.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 18.11.2024

Amazon and Google are competing for a NIS 300 million ($80 million) tender to construct Israel’s first AI supercomputer, with the Israel Innovation Authority set to split the costs equally with the winning tech giant.

Developed by Chief Scientist Dr. Orna Berry, the project will equip Israel with between 1,000 and 2,000 Nvidia H100 graphics processors dedicated to training language models.

Its components will consist of interconnected standard computer servers, designed specifically to handle computational tasks beyond the capabilities of conventional systems.

 

While smaller than typical Western national supercomputers, the system will enable Israeli industries to develop their own ChatGPT-like capabilities, such as customized customer service engines and sophisticated research tools for academic databases.

It will support both Hebrew and Arabic language model development.

Originally launched in 2022, the project’s journey hasn’t been smooth. Initially under the Ministry of Defense Directorate for Research and Development (DDR&D), construction of the supercomputer was delayed due to the outbreak of the Gaza war.

Now under the hands of Israel’s Innovation Authority, the project is back on track to be completed by 2027.

However, Globes reports that further delays can derail the project and the highly sought-after tender from the tech giants as the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Finance are pushing to establish a national directorate that would shift budget management away from the Innovation Authority and its inter-ministerial forum.

 

Israel’s supercomputer represents just one component of the country’s broader AI developmental strategy.

Two additional computing laboratories are being established: one partnering with Israeli chip company NextSilicon for testing environments, and another providing scientific computing services through a connection to European infrastructure, likely to be hosted in Germany.

Image - UWI/Shutterstock

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Cindy 01:01 19.11.2024 a day ago
They are both crooked as hell. Both owned by the elites. God has had us praying for over 2 years for AI to come down, be destroyed. I have no respect for what they are about to do. Pure evil.
[Anonymous] 00:24 19.11.2024 a day ago
Both companies have exhibited multiple anti-Israel behaviours and employ many Jew haters. They should both be barred from Israel. Time for Israel to work with allies.
Didi Gift 21:37 18.11.2024 a day ago
Neither of these companies are your friends. Should you trust them?
[Anonymous] 18:39 18.11.2024 a day ago
That’s very stupid!! Ask a few billion not millions!!
Pete Pala 17:56 18.11.2024 a day ago
Google should be used as a tool for bargaining period. Don't dare sell them ANYTHING.
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Operation Northern Arrows Palestine = Hamas = ISIS ISRAEL - IRAN WAR "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza The Iran Threat Trump against Harris 2024 US 2024 Elections 10/7 Hamas Massacres Prime Minister Netanyahu Jihadi Infiltration into the USA Trump-Vance 2024 Biden Administration Israeli "Pagers Operation" IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Idiots for Palestine Kamala Harris 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel Security Threat to America The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Biblical Archaeology Stories from "Swords of Iron" Hamas Israeli Technology Hezbollah The Bible IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran The 301 Daily War Analysis Muslim Persecution of Jews