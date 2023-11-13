WATCH: Navy locates dozens of weapons off coast of southern Israel

The combat divers from the Israeli Navy’s Unit for Underwater Missions (“Yaltam”) have located dozens of weapons and military devices in the Gazan maritime region since the beginning of the war, both above and underwater.

During searches conducted by the Unit for Underwater Missions, a large number of weapons used by the Hamas terrorist organization in their attempts to infiltrate Israeli territory were located. Hamas’ attempts were thwarted by Israeli Navy Forces.



Amongst the weapons and military devices were explosive devices, explosive belts, ammunition, inflatable boats, and more.

In cooperation with the "Yahalom" Combat Engineering Unit's special forces, the weapons suspected of containing explosives were neutralized.



