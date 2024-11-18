NOV 19, 2024 JLM 56°F 12:18 AM 05:18 PM EST
ICYMI: CENTCOM-VIDEO: We attacked 15 Houthi sites in Yemen

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) carried out airstrikes targeting Houthi positions in Yemen. 

NEWSRAEL Editor 3:20 AM

This operation was part of a broader effort to counter Houthi attacks on maritime vessels in the Red Sea. The strikes were aimed at neutralizing Houthi military capabilities, particularly in response to their continued aggression against commercial and military ships. 

CENTCOM reported that 15 Houthi targets were hit, with the goal of enhancing maritime security and protecting freedom of navigation in the region.

The Houthis had escalated their attacks on international shipping, including recent missile and unmanned vessel strikes on oil tankers in the Red Sea. These actions have posed a significant threat to vessels linked to the U.S., the UK, and other coalition partners. 

Comments
Cindy 10 hours ago
That’s what I’m talking about!
George Brodrick 21 hours ago
Houthi recently attacked a Russian oil tanker
