WATCH: AMAZING footage of the Iron Dome defense system intercepting terrorist rockets & saving lives!

The IDF says at least 368 of the projectiles crossed the border, while 110 fell short in Gaza.

According to the IDF, air defense systems — the Iron Dome but also the medium-range David’s Sling — intercepted 154 of the rockets, marking a 95 percent interception rate of projectiles heading for populated areas, while a handful landed in urban areas, causing damage.

The rest landed in open areas without causing damage, according to the IDF.

The military says it has carried out strikes against 158 sites belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.



Source - TOI/Twitter - Video - IDF/Twitter