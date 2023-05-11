05:51 PM 10:51 AM EST MAY 12, 2023 JLM 69°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: AMAZING footage of the Iron Dome defense system intercepting terrorist rockets & saving lives!

IDF: 507 rockets launched toward Israel since start of operation

IDF Spokesperson 14:30 11.05.2023 a day ago

TOI reports that the Israel Defense Forces says that as of 7 a.m., Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip have launched 507 rockets and mortars at Israel.

The IDF says at least 368 of the projectiles crossed the border, while 110 fell short in Gaza.

According to the IDF, air defense systems — the Iron Dome but also the medium-range David’s Sling — intercepted 154 of the rockets, marking a 95 percent interception rate of projectiles heading for populated areas, while a handful landed in urban areas, causing damage.

The rest landed in open areas without causing damage, according to the IDF.

The military says it has carried out strikes against 158 sites belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Source - TOI/Twitter - Video - IDF/Twitter

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Ramblin Man 14:36 11.05.2023 a day ago
That is AWSOME!!
Jacob Walanjatil 12:08 11.05.2023 a day ago
The Real protector of Israelites is Jesus Christ. Hold HIM tight and fast. Be serious.❤️❤️❤️
Jacob Walanjatil 12:04 11.05.2023 a day ago
Danielle, Praise the Lord. Correctly said that Israel is the apple of HIS. All Israelites must accept Jesus Christ as their Lord, Saviour and redeemer. HE is the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords.❤️
Danielle Pentecost 11:35 11.05.2023 a day ago
Yahweh will protect the Apple of His eye
11:32 11.05.2023 a day ago
🙏🏼♥️IRON DOME = HAND OF GOD🙏🏼♥️
idk im 11:32 11.05.2023 a day ago
We Believe In You IsRaEl. Always protect yourself. ❤️✡️
0/200