FEB 7, 2025 JLM 42°F 10:18 PM 03:18 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
MUST SEE! Bibi in inspiring video to Israelis - from the USA

PM Netanyahu sent tonight a special, inspiring message to Israelis back home.

Benjamin Netanyahu 3:40 PM

"As you know, I met with President Trump the other day in a historic meeting, which is a huge turning point for the future of Israel."

In this meeting, he also brought up his idea about Gaza, about the day after Hamas, and I think it is worth listening carefully to this idea, which is the first original idea that has come up in years.

At the same time, I also spoke with the heads of government; with the Vice President, with the National Security Advisor, with the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon - all of whom are great friends of the State of Israel.

And from there I went to the House of Representatives, where I met with both the leaders of Congress and the leaders of the Senate - both Republicans and Democrats, and they all agreed with me on two things: one - Iran must not have nuclear weapons, and two - Hamas must be eliminated. It cannot be there in Gaza.

And in addition, I must tell you - everyone expressed enormous appreciation for Israel's great achievements. I said that we are changing the face of the Middle East, and they simply saluted that.

But they asked me: 'Where does your strength come from? A small state like New Jersey, where does your strength come from?'

I said: 'Our strength comes from our people and our heroic soldiers, and from our belief and understanding that we are fighting for thousands of years of Jewish history and our right to a state of our own in the Middle East, in our historic homeland.'

This is the truth - and it will take us very far."

 

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Henry Villarreal 3 hours ago
Bibi is the new Joshua. May God bless and protect him
Lily Denis 4 hours ago
Only God is the strength of Israel. It's Bilbical
[Anonymous] 4 hours ago
Your strength is from the God of Abraham, Issac and Jacob.
[Anonymous] 5 hours ago
What about God, BiBi? Why don’t you give credit to your greatest source of strength?
[Anonymous] 5 hours ago
Without The LORD GOD OF ISRAEL 🇮🇱 there will be No world 🌎
Lani Quesada 6 hours ago
💜🤲🏻Rescue the innocent ones 🤲🏻💜
Cindy 7 hours ago
The Lord tells us in the Bible that joy brings us strength. Israel’s people have great joy.
[Anonymous] 17 hours ago
Israel must speedily defeat Hamas and Iran while the Republicans are in power. The Democrat party is very hostile towards Israel and will only get worse in time. Trump is a gift for the Jewish ppeople
Carol Janavaris 19 hours ago
God is Israel's TRUE STRENGTH!!
Jerry C 20 hours ago
Bibi also needed to include the G-d of Israel as one of the reasons it has performed so well. It was a mistake to leave Him out.
[Anonymous] 20 hours ago
The Lord God is Israel’s protection n guide. He goes before them n is Israel’s rear guard 🙏🙏🙏🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱
Simone Anita 20 hours ago
The 👑
Cindy Stromerg 20 hours ago
I sure it was great but I couldn't understand a word
[Anonymous] 20 hours ago
Awesome Prime Minister ❤️🙏🏼 “Do not be afraid of them. Remember the Lord, great and awesome, and fight for your brethren, your sons, your daughters, your wives, and your houses.” (Neh 4:14)
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = Hamas = ISIS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza ISRAEL - IRAN WAR Operation Northern Arrows The Iran Threat War in Syria Prime Minister Netanyahu 10/7 Hamas Massacres Jihadi Infiltration into the USA Trump against Harris 2024 Trump Administration US 2024 Elections Trump-Vance 2024 Biden Administration Jihadi Infiltration into the West Israeli "Pagers Operation" Idiots for Palestine IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Heroes of Israel Kamala Harris 2024 Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Stories from "Swords of Iron" Hamas The Bible Israeli Technology Hezbollah Muslim Persecution of Jews The 301 Daily War Analysis IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran