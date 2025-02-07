MUST SEE! Bibi in inspiring video to Israelis - from the USA

"As you know, I met with President Trump the other day in a historic meeting, which is a huge turning point for the future of Israel."

In this meeting, he also brought up his idea about Gaza, about the day after Hamas, and I think it is worth listening carefully to this idea, which is the first original idea that has come up in years.

At the same time, I also spoke with the heads of government; with the Vice President, with the National Security Advisor, with the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon - all of whom are great friends of the State of Israel.

And from there I went to the House of Representatives, where I met with both the leaders of Congress and the leaders of the Senate - both Republicans and Democrats, and they all agreed with me on two things: one - Iran must not have nuclear weapons, and two - Hamas must be eliminated. It cannot be there in Gaza.

And in addition, I must tell you - everyone expressed enormous appreciation for Israel's great achievements. I said that we are changing the face of the Middle East, and they simply saluted that.

But they asked me: 'Where does your strength come from? A small state like New Jersey, where does your strength come from?'

I said: 'Our strength comes from our people and our heroic soldiers, and from our belief and understanding that we are fighting for thousands of years of Jewish history and our right to a state of our own in the Middle East, in our historic homeland.'

This is the truth - and it will take us very far."