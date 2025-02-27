FEB 27, 2025 JLM 44°F 10:38 PM 03:38 PM EST
ICYMI: WATCH: IDF: Yahalom Unit and 99th Division Troops Dismantled an Underground Weapons Manufacturing Site in Central Gaza Strip

Yahalom Unit soldiers, under the command of the 99th division and acting on precise intelligence, located and dismantled an underground tunnel route containing a Hamas weapons manufacturing site during operations in the central Gaza Strip

IDF Spokesperson 2:20 PM

The complex contained several lathes, as well as processing and cutting machines used, among other things, for the production of weapons. The complex also contained military equipment.

The troops discovered underground tunnels fitted with blast-resistant doors and utility rooms used by Hamas terrorists.

The division's engineering forces, the 551st brigade, and the Yahalom Unit seized the findings, mapped the site, and dismantled it.

The destruction of the manufacturing site deals another blow to Hamas' efforts to rebuild its capabilities.

 

Comments
Neil Kay 32 minutes ago
I wonder if Israel will ever discover all of the military facilities hidden underground in Gaza. It is necessary just to move the Arabs out of there. All of them.
Barbara Press 8 hours ago
These savages cry Victimhood while they wasted $Billions EU Biliions on Killing Jews, not universities, hotels and businesses.
