EDITORIAL: Spanish expulsion of Jews II

It’s been 533 years since Spain’s Catholic monarchs issued the Edict of Expulsion, banishing Jews from the kingdom.

NEWSRAEL Editor 10:00 PM

 Now, in a modern echo of that shameful past, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called for the expulsion of Israel—not from Iberia this time, but from the Eurovision Song Contest.

Sánchez declared that just as Russia was banned for invading Ukraine, so too should Israel be banned over its war with Hamas. He accused the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) of “double standards,” aligning Spain “with Ukraine and Palestine.”

This isn’t just a political jab at Israel; it’s a public, symbolic expulsion of the Jewish state from a major European platform. And it comes with disturbing historical resonance. Spain, which once drove out its Jews under the guise of religious purity, is now targeting the world’s only Jewish country under the guise of progressive values.

Equating a democracy defending itself against a genocidal terrorist organization to Russia’s imperialist war is morally bankrupt. It erases context, ignores nuance, and caters to the mob rather than standing for justice. Worse, it isolates and demonizes Jews once again on a European stage.

In a time of rising antisemitism, Sánchez’s call isn’t just bad politics—it’s a dangerous signal of support for murderous terror.

NEWSRAEL: This is a disturbing re-write of history that is only 2 years in making! If anything - Like Russia - it was HAMAS who invaded, raped, murdered and kidnapped innocent Israelis., and like Ukraine - Israel is defending itself as it see fit. Europeans are again showing their blatant hatred of Jews, especially Jews who can fight back!

 

Comments
[Anonymous] 6 hours ago
Glad I have no Spanish ancestry.
[Anonymous] 6 hours ago
Genisis 12:3~ Those that bless Abraham will be blessed. Those that curse Abraham will be cursed. History has proved this be true.
