NYPD investigating antisemitic assault of 11-year-old Jewish girl

Police released two images of the attacker and said they are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

World Israel News 2:00 PM

The New York City Police Department are searching for a suspect who physically assaulted a young Jewish girl in an unprovoked attack.

According to an NYPD statement, the police are investigating the incident – which occurred in the heavily Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Williamsburg in Brooklyn – as a hate crime.

Video of the assault captured by a nearby security camera showed an African-American approaching the girl from behind, grabbing her hair, and slamming her to the sidewalk.

 

“[A]n 11-year-old female victim, wearing traditional Jewish attire, was approached by an unidentified individual who pulled the victim’s hair and dragged her to the ground,” the police said in a media release “The individual fled location to parts unknown.”

 

The police said that the girl had suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released two images of the attacker and said they are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Since the October 7th Hamas terror onslaught, there has been a major uptick in violent attacks against Jews in New York City.

NYPD statistics indicate that 55 percent of hate crimes reported in the city target Jews, despite making up about 10 percent of the overall population.

 

Additionally, hate crimes targeting Jews grew by 7 percent from 2023 to 2024.

In June 2024, two Jewish parents were violently attacked by an Arabic-speaking family at their child’s fifth grade graduation ceremony.

 

Speaking to the New York Post, the mother said that the assailants taunted them with antisemitic slurs, which escalated to physical violence.

“They targeted my family because we are Jewish,” said the mother.

“A graduation event that was supposed to be joyous and memorable turned into a violent and traumatizing one.”

In March 2024, an adult man punched a Jewish teenage girl who was waiting at a bus stop.

Image - WIN/NYPD

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
FREDERIC PUDDER 8 hours ago
Enough is enough. The Jewish people in New York must arm themselves against these animals. The criminal trash, black or white must be stopped.
Karolina De 19 hours ago
THEY USE GORILLA GLUE AND HONEY TO GLUE ON THEIR SCALPS. ITS A VERY SAD SITUATION FOR THEM
Charles Yearwood 19 hours ago
That black trash needs to be held accountable.
Karolina De 19 hours ago
NOP! BLACK WOMEN ALWAYS ATTACK BY THE HAIR. THEY HAVE NONE SO THEY RAGE ABOUT IT. THEY USUALLY STEAL FAKE HAIR FROM The KOREAN Beauty Supply STORES AND USE FORILLA GLUE AND GONEY
[Anonymous] 20 hours ago
I am TOTALKY disgusted as an educator/mom of 13!!! The entire NY educational system needs to be dismantled. Leftist teachers are teaching hatred to children! #GET THEM OUT!!
Heather Redden 21 hours ago
We should all know self-defense… where is this young girl learning it at home or the lies of social media? Uneducated ignorant, hard hearted people can only be changed by Hashem “facts don’t matter “
[Anonymous] a day ago
Amen Basil!
Basil Belem a day ago
Yet when I suggested that self defense classes be taught in Jewish schools at a young age, people laughed at me. I don’t think we’ll ever learn.
