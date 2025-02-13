NYPD investigating antisemitic assault of 11-year-old Jewish girl

The New York City Police Department are searching for a suspect who physically assaulted a young Jewish girl in an unprovoked attack.

According to an NYPD statement, the police are investigating the incident – which occurred in the heavily Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Williamsburg in Brooklyn – as a hate crime.

Video of the assault captured by a nearby security camera showed an African-American approaching the girl from behind, grabbing her hair, and slamming her to the sidewalk.

“[A]n 11-year-old female victim, wearing traditional Jewish attire, was approached by an unidentified individual who pulled the victim’s hair and dragged her to the ground,” the police said in a media release “The individual fled location to parts unknown.”

The police said that the girl had suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released two images of the attacker and said they are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Since the October 7th Hamas terror onslaught, there has been a major uptick in violent attacks against Jews in New York City.

NYPD statistics indicate that 55 percent of hate crimes reported in the city target Jews, despite making up about 10 percent of the overall population.

Additionally, hate crimes targeting Jews grew by 7 percent from 2023 to 2024.

In June 2024, two Jewish parents were violently attacked by an Arabic-speaking family at their child’s fifth grade graduation ceremony.

Speaking to the New York Post, the mother said that the assailants taunted them with antisemitic slurs, which escalated to physical violence.

“They targeted my family because we are Jewish,” said the mother.

“A graduation event that was supposed to be joyous and memorable turned into a violent and traumatizing one.”

In March 2024, an adult man punched a Jewish teenage girl who was waiting at a bus stop.



Image - WIN/NYPD