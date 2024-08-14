ICYMI: CBN VIDEO NEWS: Israeli project to collect 10/7 testimonies

“The GPO took footage and testimonies from all the hostages that arrived in the first step a few months ago to make sure that, first of all, the foreign media will know exactly, know what is going on with this (about) Hamas’ horrible activities that they do in the jails (captivity). But, also for the next generation,” director of the GPO, Nitzan Chen, told CBN News.

Chen, who had the idea for the project, stresses the importance of recording personal, firsthand stories for documentation and authenticity.

“So, just imagine, if even today, six months after the massacre, some people either, for instance, even the Secretary of the U.N., deny that there was abuse against women at the jail (Hamas captivity). Just imagine what will happen ten years from now. People will ignore or deny that there was some rape. And then (on) this October seventh there was murder. Therefore, the testimonies are very, very important for those days and (the) next generation as well,” Chen said.

Journalists met some participants in the project, during a preview of a small part of the film the GPO is producing from the testimonies, which will eventually be stored and accessible in the national archives.