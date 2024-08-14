AUG 14, 2024 JLM 73°F 11:58 PM 04:58 PM EST
ICYMI: CBN VIDEO NEWS: Israeli project to collect 10/7 testimonies

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel’s Government Press Office (GPO) has launched an ambitious project to collect the testimonies of all those kidnapped on October 7th and preserve them for future generations. One of the focuses of the project is on those who suffered from sexual abuse either before or during Hamas captivity.

CBN News 5:20 AM

“The GPO took footage and testimonies from all the hostages that arrived in the first step a few months ago to make sure that, first of all, the foreign media will know exactly, know what is going on with this (about) Hamas’ horrible activities that they do in the jails (captivity). But, also for the next generation,” director of the GPO, Nitzan Chen, told CBN News. 

Chen, who had the idea for the project, stresses the importance of recording personal, firsthand stories for documentation and authenticity.

“So, just imagine, if even today, six months after the massacre, some people either, for instance, even the Secretary of the U.N., deny that there was abuse against women at the jail (Hamas captivity). Just imagine what will happen ten years from now. People will ignore or deny that there was some rape. And then (on) this October seventh there was murder. Therefore, the testimonies are very, very important for those days and (the) next generation as well,” Chen said.

Journalists met some participants in the project, during a preview of a small part of the film the GPO is producing from the testimonies, which will eventually be stored and accessible in the national archives.

Comments
Elliptic Cryptography 14 hours ago
Several private entities from the USA have shown presentations in the Bay area with Survivors of October 7 who came to share their stories. Average attendees were around 150 to 200 people
[Anonymous] 18 hours ago
One thing to remember, Xtians can help the Jews in whatever way they can, but the moment they want to inject their idol..we do not want ot EVER!
[Anonymous] 18 hours ago
IDF never will know in advance what hamastinian was planning for years that attack not body even in the worst nightmare will imagine I DONT think IDF fault not body knew was planned for years
[Anonymous] 18 hours ago
Expose thy evilness even the people was rejoicing & dancing hamas is Palestinian Palestinian are hamas both same thy breading the next terrorist generation thy have to go as far possible from 🇮🇱!!
[Anonymous] 18 hours ago
I’m still hunting from the video hamastinian posted bragging what thy did to 🇮🇱was more than a terrorist attack was Piur evil posed entities in hamastinian
[Anonymous] 19 hours ago
Anonymous remarkers should learn English first!
[Anonymous] 19 hours ago
Kamala don’t have political platform same trump nothing same old same old lies and more lies conspiracy theories I’m sick of both trump & Kamala not difference 🇺🇸don’t have more future !!
