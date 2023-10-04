Ancient Sassoon Codex gets send-off at Sotheby's before trip to Israel

Ynet reports - What a send-off! Just before the Sassoon Codex - the oldest complete copy of the Hebrew Bible – arrives to its permanent home in Israel, the ANU Museum of the Jewish People held a special event at Sotheby's in New York City on Tuesday night in honor of the manuscript. Along with the excited museum staff, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan and a guest from the United Arab Emirates also came to see the ancient Bible.



Irina Nevzlin, the chairman of the museum's board of directors, shared with those present her personal story, and how for her it was a coming full circle.



"I grew up in a house where I wasn't allowed to know I was Jewish. I did not see any of the Torah or any of the books of the Bible ever in my life until the age of 13. When I saw a Bible for the first time it was at the age of 13, in a Jewish school, and I could not read Hebrew. And now, when I come here, in front of Codex Sassoon, I can actually read 'Shema Israel.' So for me this is a very personal journey," Nevzlin said.

"I have always been very proud of the Jewish people. This book proves something, that it is not only survival, it's also thousands and hundreds of years of success of the book and of the people. We couldn't be more proud that we have a unique opportunity to be part of the history for bringing it home," Nevzlin also said.



The Sassoon Codex is the most complete ancient Bible that exists today in the world. With the exception of 12 pages from Genesis, it contains all the books of the Bible as we know them today. According to estimates, it was written at the beginning of the tenth century in southern Syria, and over the years it went through several incarnations until it was purchased in May at an auction at Sotheby's in New York for a whopping $38.1 million, making it the most expensive Jewish manuscript ever sold. The buyer, American diplomat Alfred Moses, purchased the manuscript for Anu.



The Codex is named after its previous owner David Solomon Sassoon, who had the most outstanding private collection of ancient Jewish texts in the world. It was up for auction for the first time in over three decades.