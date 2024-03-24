MAR 26, 2024 JLM 64°F 03:12 PM 09:12 AM EST
Gallant heads to US amid tensions over Rafah op

The Israeli defense minister is scheduled to meet with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 24.03.2024

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant departed for Washington on Sunday, at the invitation of his American counterpart Lloyd Austin.

Gallant is scheduled to meet with Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and additional senior officials.

“The parties will discuss developments in the war against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, efforts undertaken to return the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, humanitarian efforts and measures required to ensure regional stability,” the minister’s office said in a statement.

“Gallant will also raise the importance of maintaining and further deepening the important cooperation between the defense establishments of both countries, as well as topics related to force build-up and maintaining the qualitative military edge of the State of Israel,” it added.

Gallant will be joined by director general of the Defense Ministry Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir, head of the IDF’s Strategic Division, Brig. Gen. Benny Gal, and head of the Civil Affairs Department in COGAT Col. Elad Goren, among others.

Gallant’s trip comes on the backdrop of disagreements between Jerusalem and Washington over the prosecution of the next stage of the war against Hamas.

On Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Blinken during a meeting in Tel Aviv that the Jewish state cannot defeat Hamas without destroying its battalions in Rafah.

“I told him that I hope we would do this with U.S. support but if necessary, we will do it alone,” Netanyahu said.

For his part, Blinken “discussed efforts to reach an agreement for a ceasefire of at least six weeks that would secure the release of hostages and enable a surge in humanitarian assistance,” according to U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

The top American diplomat also “emphasized the need to protect civilians in Gaza and increase and sustain humanitarian assistance, including through both land and sea routes.”


Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Mike Galarneau 23:47 24.03.2024 2 days ago
I like what you said Heather! God Bless Israel and the IDF. Do what MUST be done Bibi!
[Anonymous] 19:58 24.03.2024 2 days ago
Rafah.
[Anonymous] 19:49 24.03.2024 2 days ago
Rajah not Arafat.
[Anonymous] 19:48 24.03.2024 2 days ago
The civilian deaths in these and other cities were intentional. Israel must continue into Arafat immediately.
[Anonymous] 19:33 24.03.2024 2 days ago
Hypocritical US forgets how we ended WWII. There were quite a few civilian deaths in Dresden, Hiroshima, and Nagasaki. Israel has the right and responsibility to prosecute this war to the bitter en.
Jericho Joe 19:03 24.03.2024 2 days ago
…to get real on the negotiations and end the war sooner with unconditional surrender of the Hamas terrorist that want to live. The longer it takes to fiddle with the US the more pressure you will get!
Jericho Joe 19:00 24.03.2024 2 days ago
…must be taken and Hamas destroyed, hostages and the bodies of those kidnapped must be reclaimed. Move the assets to take Rafah into place and do it in the open. This will apply pressure on Hamas…
Jericho Joe 18:57 24.03.2024 2 days ago
Stand your ground and do not be swayed by rhetoric and threats. Israel must fight to survive and you are a huge part of its success. They will try to woo you into weakening your resolve.Rafah now…￼
[Anonymous] 17:58 24.03.2024 2 days ago
God protect him while he’s in this country! Check his dna before he leaves Israel and when he returns from USA before you trust him again. Our govt. likes to use actors and or masks.
[Anonymous] 17:11 24.03.2024 2 days ago
Israel is not alone. God Almighty is standing with His chosen people. Psalm 108:12-13. 🙏🙏🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱
Aliza Circle 16:19 24.03.2024 2 days ago
Yoav Gallant it wouldn't work. Joe and his Administration are defending the Palestinians. They don't understand that Israel is going ONLY after Hamas jihad and ISIS.
[Anonymous] 14:23 24.03.2024 2 days ago
Gallant will not be on a leash while there.
Heather Redden 13:07 24.03.2024 2 days ago
You’re definitely NOT alone Bibi…. with the Lord G_d Creator… Nothing that’s planned or formed will survive. I’d rather have fewer ♥️that are on the Lord side than many that are evil or halfhearted.
To leave a comment, please log in

