17-year-old Israeli dies of injuries from Feb. 27 terror car-ramming

The Pardes Hanna-Karkur Municipality named the slain girl as Yahli Gur.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 11:00 AM

An Israeli teenager has died of injuries sustained during a Feb. 27 terrorist car-ramming attack at a bus stop east of Caesarea, local authorities said on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the Pardes Hanna-Karkur Municipality named the slain victim as Yahli Gur, 17, a resident of the town located north of Netanya.

Gur studied at a high school in the city of Harish, east of Pardes Hanna-Karkur.

“On behalf of Harish’s residents, I embrace and send condolences to her family at this difficult time. All of Harish grieves with you,” the city’s mayor, Yitzhak Keshet, said in a statement.

Twelve other people were wounded, including two seriously, in Thursday’s vehicular assault at the Karkur Junction, according to medical officials.

Israel Police spokesperson Aryeh Doron told Channel 12 that “after carrying out the car ramming at the bus stop, the terrorist drove another few hundred meters, hitting an officer and his car.” He was shot and killed at the scene, Doron added.

The terrorist was identified by authorities as a 53-year-old Palestinian from the Jenin area in nearby northern Samaria who was illegally residing in the Jewish state while married to an Arab citizen.

The Hamas terrorist organization hailed the attack, saying in an official statement that the vehicular assault was a “natural, heroic response to the brutal aggression and ongoing crimes” committed by Jerusalem.

Image -  Itay Cohen/Flash90

Comments
[Anonymous] 4 hours ago
They need to kill the terrorists that they get in prison so they won’t get let out by the thousands and kill . Why do they treat them so well . Kill them all!!!
[Anonymous] 5 hours ago
🙏🙏🇮🇱🇮🇱💙💙💙🙏🙏🙏
Dalya Horowitz 5 hours ago
This is what these terrorists do best - kill innocent civilians. May her memory be for a blessing. And May these evil fools rot in hell.
Soniya Christova 8 hours ago
So sad may her memory is a blessing&family comforted.May Israel obey God to drive out all her enemies as Islamic Arabs Jihadists called Palestinians &eliminate all murderers kidnapers rapists ...
Alfred Wolpe 9 hours ago
Evil vermin, can’t even call them savages because not even savages would do this to their own species - just devils spawn, belong right in hell
