02:36 PM 07:36 AM EST OCT 12, 2022 JLM 77°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Over 90% of articles in top US campus papers biased against Israel

Alums for Campus Fairness finds that of all the articles about Israel exhibiting a bias, 181 were themselves biased against the Jewish state.

Newsrael system 11:30 11.10.2022 a day ago

Israel Hayom reports that Between 2017 and 2022, 92.82% of the articles in leading US college newspapers that strayed from journalistic objectivity were anti-Israel, according to a report from Alums for Campus Fairness.

Large public universities produced the most content about Israel while liberal arts colleges produced less, small private colleges exhibited the most anti-Israel bias.

Source - Israel Hayom/Twitter - Image - Reuters

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Susan 15:20 20 hours ago
That's why FOZ will be opening their ambassador program to inspire, train & ebucate people how to combat these lies n cyber.
0/200