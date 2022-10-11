Israel Hayom reports that Between 2017 and 2022, 92.82% of the articles in leading US college newspapers that strayed from journalistic objectivity were anti-Israel, according to a report from Alums for Campus Fairness.
Large public universities produced the most content about Israel while liberal arts colleges produced less, small private colleges exhibited the most anti-Israel bias.
Source - Israel Hayom/Twitter - Image - Reuters
Over 90% of articles in top US campus papers biased against Israel
Alums for Campus Fairness finds that of all the articles about Israel exhibiting a bias, 181 were themselves biased against the Jewish state.
Newsrael system 11:30 11.10.2022 a day ago
