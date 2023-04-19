"I believe that we can create good in a world when you create meetings and speaking opportunities," Pahlavi told Rabbi Leo Dee. "I wanted to come because you cannot stay indifferent in the face of the tragedy that was thrust on your family."
Video source - Israel National News/Twitter
WATCH: Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Pahlavi Reza met with mourning Dee family in Efrat
Former Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi and his wife visited the Dee family for a condolences visit at the shiva on Tuesday.
Newsrael News Desk 12:30 18 hours ago
