WATCH: Israel Hits Hamas Terror Cell Hidden in Khan Yunis Hospital

According to the IDF, Hamas was using the compound of the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis to coordinate attacks against both Israeli soldiers and civilians.

“Senior Hamas terrorist organization officials continue to use the hospital for terrorist purposes, cynically and cruelly exploiting the civilian population in and around the hospital,” the IDF said.

Before the strike, the IDF took steps to mitigate harming civilians with aerial surveillance, precision munitions and other intelligence information.

Ismail Barhoum, a member of the Hamas politburo and the terror group’s financial chief, was killed in an airstrike in the same hospital in March.

Among those reportedly eliminated in the strike was Hassan Aslih, a so-called Gaza “journalist” with close ties to slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Aslih gained notoriety for broadcasting live images from a burning Israeli tank during the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre. According to Hebrew media reports, he was a personal friend of Sinwar and served as a propaganda tool for the terror group.

The army also released an infographic showing the area of the hospital where both Barhoum and the other terrorists worked.

The strike came hours after Hamas released hostage Edan Alexander on Monday after 584 days in captivity.

Eighty-five percent of Gaza’s hospitals have been used by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad for terror according to the Israel Defense Forces.

As reported by The Press Service of Israel in 2023, Hamas made extensive use of the Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical center.

Hamas launched rockets from its compound, hid hostages in the bowels of the building, tortured collaborators, and dug tunnel shafts.

Other Palestinians told Israeli interrogators Hamas deeply embedded itself in the Palestinian Red Crescent Society to use hospitals and clinics as a base for attacks.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 58 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead.