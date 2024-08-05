AUG 6, 2024 JLM 86°F 03:04 PM 08:04 AM EST
IDF BATTLE VIDEO: IDF hits weapons depot in south Lebanon

IDF spokesperson: During the night, warplanes attacked a weapons warehouse and a number of terrorist infrastructures of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of ​​Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon.

IDF Spokesperson 05.08.2024

Also, the IDF forces fired artillery into the areas of Sheba and Rashia al-Fohar in southern Lebanon.

Following the alerts that were activated a short time ago in the Western Galilee area, a launcher intercepts a suspicious aerial target that crossed over from Lebanese territory, the event is over.

Missile and rocket warnings were activated for fear of falling interceptor fragments.

ALSO: Hezbollah UAV shot down this morning in the Nahariya are of western Galilee

Comments
Mireille Danziger a day ago
Pray.. Pray… Pray.. for IDF and ISRAEL
G Green 09:36 05.08.2024 a day ago
👍🇮🇱💪💙🤍💙🙏
[Anonymous] 08:41 05.08.2024 a day ago
Victory, Victory, Victory for Israel! Amen
Randatath 06:46 05.08.2024 a day ago
B cautious!
Randatath 06:46 05.08.2024 a day ago
RUSSIA HAS DELIVERED DANGEROUS WEAPONS AND HEAVY BOMBS TO IRAN.
Randatath 06:45 05.08.2024 a day ago
I am wholeheartedly praying for Isreally success in all areas.
