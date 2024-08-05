IDF BATTLE VIDEO: IDF hits weapons depot in south Lebanon

Also, the IDF forces fired artillery into the areas of Sheba and Rashia al-Fohar in southern Lebanon.

Following the alerts that were activated a short time ago in the Western Galilee area, a launcher intercepts a suspicious aerial target that crossed over from Lebanese territory, the event is over.

Missile and rocket warnings were activated for fear of falling interceptor fragments.

ALSO: Hezbollah UAV shot down this morning in the Nahariya are of western Galilee