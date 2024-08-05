IDF BATTLE VIDEO: IDF hits weapons depot in south Lebanon
IDF spokesperson: During the night, warplanes attacked a weapons warehouse and a number of terrorist infrastructures of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon.
IDF Spokesperson 05.08.2024
Also, the IDF forces fired artillery into the areas of Sheba and Rashia al-Fohar in southern Lebanon.
Following the alerts that were activated a short time ago in the Western Galilee area, a launcher intercepts a suspicious aerial target that crossed over from Lebanese territory, the event is over.
Missile and rocket warnings were activated for fear of falling interceptor fragments.
ALSO: Hezbollah UAV shot down this morning in the Nahariya are of western Galilee
Did you find this article interesting?