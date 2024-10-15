REPORT: Iranian commanders leaving Syria for Iraq

The sources told Al-Nahar newspaper that the plan includes at least the first-line commanders of the Iranian factions operating east of the Euphrates River, indicating that some of them will leave for Iraq, especially for the Iraqi cities near the Syrian border, especially for Al-Qaim, while others are preparing to leave as soon as possible. .

The sources added that the Iranian militias cleared the security squares in the city of Albukhamal in particular, and Deir ez-Zor in general, which was the center of gravity of the leadership of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, of all the first line commanders.