REPORT: Iranian commanders leaving Syria for Iraq

According to the Arab newspaper Al-Nahar, field sources revealed the existence of a plan among the commanders of the Iranian militias deployed in Syria, to leave the Syrian territory towards the Iraqi side of the border, in search of a safe haven from attacks by our forces.

301 The Arab World 15.10.2024

The sources told Al-Nahar newspaper that the plan includes at least the first-line commanders of the Iranian factions operating east of the Euphrates River, indicating that some of them will leave for Iraq, especially for the Iraqi cities near the Syrian border, especially for Al-Qaim, while others are preparing to leave as soon as possible. .

The sources added that the Iranian militias cleared the security squares in the city of Albukhamal in particular, and Deir ez-Zor in general, which was the center of gravity of the leadership of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, of all the first line commanders.

Comments
steven l a day ago
Screw them all.
Simone Anita 02:28 15.10.2024 a day ago
I have a better place for them to go: 6 feet under the ground Vertically! 🤬
