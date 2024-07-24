JUL 25, 2024 JLM 72°F 08:04 AM 01:04 AM EST
UAE hosted Israel, US for secret talks on plans for post-war Gaza

The scenario could involve a temporary international mission deployed to the Strip.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 24.07.2024

(July 23, 2024 / JNS) The United Arab Emirates hosted Israel and the United States in the capital Abu Dhabi last Thursday for a secret meeting to discuss plans for the Gaza Strip after the war with Hamas ends.

According to a report in Axios, citing two Israeli officials, Jerusalem dispatched Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to the meeting, while Washington sent White House special envoy Brett McGurk and State Department counselor Tom Sullivan. UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed hosted the gathering.

In addition, two senior Israeli defense officials who have been working on the “day after” scenario in the Strip, traveled with Dermer.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid noted that a day before the secret summit, Emirati diplomat Lana Zaki Nusseibeh laid out proposals for a post-war Gaza in an op-ed in the Financial Times. The UAE’s permanent representative to the United Nations called for the establishment of a “temporary international mission” in Gaza “that responds to the humanitarian crisis, establishes law and order, lays the groundwork for governance and paves the way to reuniting Gaza and the occupied West Bank under a single, legitimate Palestinian Authority.”

In an interview with FT published alongside her op-ed, Nusseibeh said that the UAE would consider boots on the ground in Gaza.

“The UAE could consider being part of the stabilization forces alongside Arab and international partners … at the invitation of a reformed Palestinian Authority, or a P.A. led by an empowered prime minister,” she said.

Comments
Elliptic Cryptography 20 hours ago
ReMap, ReZone, ReFrame, ReCode the Land of Gaza Completely
Elliptic Cryptography 20 hours ago
Braking the Arab social clans is Beneficial to Israel! The Arabs won't like it, many will voluntarily leave to Muslim countries👌‼️
Elliptic Cryptography 20 hours ago
Arabs in Israel should No Longer have Voting Rights Period, cut RISKS and Invasion of killing machines. New Times Different Organizational frameworks‼️
Elliptic Cryptography 20 hours ago
🙏🇮🇱 No more Gaza, a Name Change and Full Declaration for the Lands in Gaza, West Bank and Southern Lebanon are a new addition to Eretz Hakodesh 🙏 under Israeli Ruling. All Arabs to follow Rulings
Sierra Rios 04:48 24.07.2024 a day ago
Eliminate Hamas and obliterate the PA. All of Gaza belongs to Israel and there is no legitimate state of Palestine.
Beverly Martin 04:48 24.07.2024 a day ago
Not going to work or happen. If the west bank is given then it's a pat on the back to Palestine and Hamas for killing the Jews and October 7th will happen again but much much worse
[Anonymous] 02:49 24.07.2024 a day ago
Won’t work, the reason being the Palestinians want the river to the sea.
Lee Field 02:42 24.07.2024 a day ago
Co,mmon sense it wouldn't work even with Dalahn,and conservatives the brotherhood would rise ,influence, assasinate,coup,as they have in history in Jordan,Egypt
Lee Field 02:12 24.07.2024 a day ago
If it adheres to all of Israel security needs,and wishes desires and has a veto regarding a thing less
[Anonymous] 01:54 24.07.2024 a day ago
Plan is to give the Palestinians the West Bank as a reward for helping Hamas slaughter n torture n kidnap Israelis? Stupid!!
[Anonymous] 01:44 24.07.2024 a day ago
This is very interesting, watch this space!
