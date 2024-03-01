Israeli Steadicopter Presents Unmanned Helicopters with Extended Weapon Range

At the Singapore Airshow held last week, the Israeli company Steadicopter announced improvements and upgrades to its two unmanned helicopters, the Black Eagle and Golden Eagle, and is offering them to the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Steadicopter CEO, Itai Toren, told Janes that the company has extended the range of the weapon installed on the unmanned Golden Eagle helicopter, which is defined as a light tactical attack helicopter.

The Black Eagle is an electric motor helicopter. Its 25E model can stay in the air for up to an hour with a communication range of about 50 km. The larger 50H model has a communication range of approximately 150 km.

The payload includes an electromagnetic/infrared (EO/IR) pod, communication and electronic intelligence systems, a transmitter, spectral sensors, detection systems, and range measuring devices. Black Eagle helicopters have been sold to customers abroad since 2019-2020.

Steadicopter, based in Migdal HaEmek, operates in the field of unmanned rotary-wing aerial systems (RUAS) designed for military, civilian, law enforcement, homeland security, and other missions.



Image - Stedicopter/official site