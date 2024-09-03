ICYMI: Houthi terrorist commander dies in battle in Lebanon
For some time now, NEWSRAEL has posted reports that foreign terrorists are making their way to Lebanon in order to fight and kill Jews.
301 The Arab World 03.09.2024
Today, the Houthis announced the death of one of their terrorists that was killed in Lebanon.
The Houthis announced the death of a commander named Hossein Mastur a few days ago "outside of Yemen".
Lebanese sources verified he was killed in south Lebanon by the IDF.
