ICYMI: Houthi terrorist commander dies in battle in Lebanon

For some time now, NEWSRAEL has posted reports that foreign terrorists are making their way to Lebanon in order to fight and kill Jews.

Today, the Houthis announced the death of one of their terrorists that was killed in Lebanon.

The Houthis announced the death of a commander named Hossein Mastur a few days ago "outside of Yemen". 

Lebanese sources verified he was killed in south Lebanon by the IDF.

Comments
[Anonymous] a day ago
Live by the sword, and die by it.
G Green 10:17 03.09.2024 a day ago
🎉🎉🎉🥳
Beverly Martin 04:09 03.09.2024 a day ago
Who cares about their soldiers not us so I say good riddance to him
VRR Media 02:37 03.09.2024 a day ago
Yippie!
[Anonymous] 02:32 03.09.2024 a day ago
Hooray!
