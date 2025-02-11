FEB 12, 2025 JLM 47°F 02:47 PM 07:47 AM EST
BREAKING: Statement from Prime Minister Netanyahu on Shlomo Mansour

"My wife Sara and I convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of Shlomo Mansour, of blessed memory, upon receiving the bitter news."

Prime Minister's Spokeswoman 11.02.2025

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

"My wife Sara and I convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of Shlomo Mansour, of blessed memory, upon receiving the bitter news regarding his having been murdered by the Hamas terror organization.

Shlomo was among those who built the country and one of the founders of Kibbutz Kissufim. In his youth he was saved from the pogroms of the Farhud in Iraq. During the brutal terrorist assault by the Hamas murderers on October 7, he was murdered and abducted to Gaza.

We share in the family's deep mourning. We will neither rest nor be silent until he is returned for burial in Israel. We will continue to take determined and relentless action until we return all of our hostages – the living and the deceased. May his memory be blessed."

Image -  Miriam Alster/Flash90

Comments
[Anonymous] an hour ago
Hamas consists of savages; they have no conscience, nor are they capable of remorse, causing them to be incapable of rehabilitation.”
[Anonymous] 16 hours ago
Praying for Benjamin Netanyahu and all Israelis. May Michael The Archangel continue to fight for Israel. He will make Hamas & Iran pay!!!
Diane Lacey 11:15 11.02.2025 a day ago
The savages need to be returned to dust!! Michael Israels Ark Angel is fighting with you 💖
[Anonymous] 10:19 11.02.2025 a day ago
Israel 🇮🇱 has waited enough its time for action to get rid of HAMAS once & for all.
