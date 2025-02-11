BREAKING: Statement from Prime Minister Netanyahu on Shlomo Mansour

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:



"My wife Sara and I convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of Shlomo Mansour, of blessed memory, upon receiving the bitter news regarding his having been murdered by the Hamas terror organization.



Shlomo was among those who built the country and one of the founders of Kibbutz Kissufim. In his youth he was saved from the pogroms of the Farhud in Iraq. During the brutal terrorist assault by the Hamas murderers on October 7, he was murdered and abducted to Gaza.



We share in the family's deep mourning. We will neither rest nor be silent until he is returned for burial in Israel. We will continue to take determined and relentless action until we return all of our hostages – the living and the deceased. May his memory be blessed."



Image - Miriam Alster/Flash90