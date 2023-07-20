Israel attacked 4 Iranian and Hezbollah sites in the vicinity of Damascus. What was attacked?

On the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, Israeli planes launched a series of airstrikes against four Iranian militia sites in the vicinity of the capital Damascus.

A private source told the opposition news site - "Syria TV" that the Israeli planes attacked a site belonging to Hezbollah on the outskirts of the Al-Bajaa in the western countryside of Damascus, in 2 successive attack flights, adding that the attacked site is a training center for Hezbollah, which was recently established within the "Al-Ahrar Training Base" of the 4th Division located in the area.

The source added that the Israeli planes also attacked a point belonging to Hezbollah near the marble factory located on the road between the towns of Al-Saboura and the villages of Al-Assad, west of Damascus, which indicates that the attacks were aimed at another point belonging to the Iranian militias on the road between the areas of Al-Saboura.

The private source confirmed that the Israeli planes attacked with eight sorties the 88th Brigade of the 7th Division, located in the administrative borders between the districts of Damascus and Daraa in southern Syria, and explained that this was the most severe attack of its kind ever.

The source stated that there was a lively movement of ambulances in the Al-Saboura area after the attack, which indicates that there were casualties among the regime forces and the Iranian militias.

This was the most violent attack of its kind ever.