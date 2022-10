Austin is part of the Israeli Basketball Premier League, beginning on Thursday. No one expected her to play in Israel, but she might have been convinced, seeing as Elitzur Ramla played in the European Basketball League.

She claimed that despite the news coming out of Israel, she was not worried and added that coming from a Christian family, she was happy for the chance to visit and pray in the Holy Land.

Source/ Photos YNET