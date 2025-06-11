WATCH: ‘Kill Trump, Musk and their families’ – New Al-Qaeda leader

A major terrorist leader has called for his followers to assassinate President Donald Trump, Vice-President JD Vance, and Elon Musk, along with their family members and supporters.

Sa’ad bin Atef al-Awlaki, new leader of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) terror group, published an Arabic-language video on Sunday in which he called for deadly violence against Western leaders.

The video, which was translated into English by watchdog group MEMRI, said that Muslims should kill American officials as revenge for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

“I call upon every Muslim in the infidel, criminal, and arrogant United States…[to take] revenge!” al-Awlaki said.

“Go after the scum of the Earth and its greatest criminals,” he continued.

As images of Trump, Vance, and Musk flashed on the screen, al-Awlaki specifically called upon the “4.5 million Muslims in America” to murder them.

The video also included pictures of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The terror leader maintained that killing the Trump administration officials was not enough.

“Go after their families, and all those who have any ties or are close to the politicians of the White House,” al-Awlaki said.

“There are no red lines after what happened and is happening to our people in Gaza,” he stressed. “Reciprocity is legitimate.”

Prior to the release of the video, the United States government offered a $6 million reward for information leading to al-Awlaki’s capture.

The Arabian Peninsula branch of Al-Qaeda, headed by al-Awlaki, is considered the most active offshoot of the terror group operating today.

According to terror expert Mohammed al-Basha of the Basha Report risk advisory firm, AQAP and al-Awlaki may be looking to seize on the rising popularity of the Houthis in the Arab world, thanks to the Yemeni group’s attacks on Israel.

“As the Houthis gain popularity as leaders of the ‘Arab and Muslim world’s resistance’ against Israel, al-Awlaki seeks to challenge their dominance by presenting himself as equally concerned about the situation in Gaza,” al-Basha told the Associated Press.