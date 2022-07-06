6 Jul, 2022 09:55
US-Israel Relations
Israel Stands with Chicago After Deadly Mass Shooting
UNITED WITH ISRAEL 12:00 a day ago

Israel closely monitoring mass shooting at 4th of July parade in Highland Park; 2 Jews killed.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke with Israeli Consul General in Chicago Yinam Cohen on Monday evening and was briefed on the initial details of the mass shooting during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, “a day of celebration has turned into a day of tragedy” as he put it.

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the people of America. The fourth of July is a celebration of freedom and the founding of the great democracy of the United States. It should be a time of joy and not of mourning.”

As published by TPS
Image source: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Desiree Siefkas 13:59 20 hours ago
I am most sorry 💔 two of our Jewish 🔯 people lost their lives in this tragedy.
Linda Trollinger 12:50 21 hours ago
True
La Jun 12:07 a day ago
This fraudulent government is behind it.
