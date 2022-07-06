Israel Stands with Chicago After Deadly Mass Shooting

Israel closely monitoring mass shooting at 4th of July parade in Highland Park; 2 Jews killed.



Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke with Israeli Consul General in Chicago Yinam Cohen on Monday evening and was briefed on the initial details of the mass shooting during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, “a day of celebration has turned into a day of tragedy” as he put it.



Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the people of America. The fourth of July is a celebration of freedom and the founding of the great democracy of the United States. It should be a time of joy and not of mourning.”



As published by TPS

Image source: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh