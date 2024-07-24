Sudan renews ties with Iran amid civil war

8 years after the severance of diplomatic relations between Sudan and Iran, the Iranian ambassador returned to Sudan yesterday and presented the treaty to Sudan's President Burhan.

The relationship between the countries was severed following Sudan's support for Saudi Arabia in the persistent fighting that was then being waged by the Houthis in Yemen.

"Warm" relations began to return between the countries about 4 years ago when Iran began supplying Sudan with UAVs for state defense, fighting ISIS and the rebel opposition elements.

This is another failure for the Western powers and the Biden administration in Africa after they supported Sudan financially and security for years.