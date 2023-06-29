Mako shark found dead on Caesarea beach

Officials are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The authority said that mako sharks, also known as blue pointer or bonito sharks, are endangered in the Mediterranean.

Earlier this month, a rare and dangerous tiger shark was spotted in the Red Sea off the shore of the southern city of Eilat.

The sighting came one week after a tiger shark killed a Russian tourist at an Egyptian Red Sea resort.

In May, a gentler sea creature became a sensation in Israel.

Mediterranean monk seal “Yulia” was spotted several times basking in the sun on beaches across Israel’s central coastline.

Mediterranean monk seals are considered an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with as few as 350 mature seals estimated to exist in the wild. Their population has been devastated by seal hunting, fishing and habitat destruction.