Senate Republicans threaten UN funding if global body sidelines Israel

“A move to downgrade Israel’s status at the United Nations would be a new low, even for an organization that is as rife with antisemites as the U.N.,” said Sen. Tom Cotton.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 24.10.2024

(Oct. 23, 2024 / JNS) Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and 27 other Republican senators introduced legislation on Tuesday that would cut off U.S. funding to the United Nations and its subsidiary agencies if they downgrade Israel’s status.

“Reports indicate that the Palestinian Authority will attempt to downgrade Israel’s status at the United Nations” following a U.N. General Assembly vote in May, the 28 senators wrote. That vote saw Palestinians gain new rights within their existing non-member “permanent observer” status, which is short of full U.N. membership.

“Any attempt to alter Israel’s status at the United Nations is clearly antisemitic,” Risch stated. “That said, if the U.N. member states allow the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization to downgrade Israel’s status at the U.N., the U.S. must stop supporting the U.N. system, as it would clearly be beyond repair.”

Risch added that he is “disgusted that this outrageous idea has even been discussed and will do all we can to ensure any changes to Israel’s status will come with consequences.”

Titled the “Stand with Israel Act,” the bill would forbid the federal government from disbursing funds to “the United Nations or any of its funds, programs, specialized agencies or other related entities” if the global body “expels, downgrades or suspends membership, or otherwise restricts the participation of Israel.”

The United States is the largest contributor to the world body, giving it and its agencies $18 billion in 2022—about one-third of the total U.N. budget.

Those contributions are mandatory for members of the U.N. General Assembly under the global body’s “assessed contributions” system. Countries that fall into arrears on paying their contributions are stripped of their vote in the General Assembly.

Objections are longstanding in Washington to paying for the budget in Turtle Bay. 

In 1982, then-Secretary of State George Schultz threatened U.S. withdrawal from any U.N. body that did not seat Israel. The United States nearly lost its General Assembly vote in a budget dispute in 1999. Former president Donald Trump cut off funding to the U.N. Palestinian aid agency, UNRWA, in 2018 and negotiated a lower overall U.N. budget in 2017.

U.S. President Joe Biden restored funding to UNRWA before suspending it again in March after Israel accused employees of participating directly in the Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Several of the senators co-sponsoring the Stand with Israel Act said Jew-hatred at the United Nations undermines the agency’s effectiveness.

“A move to downgrade Israel’s status at the United Nations would be a new low, even for an organization that is as rife with antisemites as the United Nations,” stated Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).

“Unfortunately, antisemitism has pervaded the United Nations for decades and discredits the U.N. mission,” stated Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska). “It must end.”

Under existing U.S. law, Washington must cut off funding to the United Nations or any of its subsidiaries if the Palestinians are granted full membership outside of a negotiated settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Reps. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) and Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) introduced companion legislation to the Senate act in the House in August with bipartisan support.

Comments
Cindy 20:48 24.10.2024 a day ago
Lucky Israel! God is taking the UN down!
[Anonymous] 18:24 24.10.2024 2 days ago
About time
James McLaurin 17:59 24.10.2024 2 days ago
Send the Useless Nations to Geneva. If they stay in NY, charge them as much rent as we pay in dues. That is highly valuable riverfront property that is seriously underdeveloped
Didi Gift 17:00 24.10.2024 2 days ago
YIPPEE! Cut off the funding and blow up the building!
G Green 16:30 24.10.2024 2 days ago
I've said for over twenty years we need to defund/remove ourselves from that wretched organization. They are nothing more than a group of thugs extorting protection money.
newlywed5702 13:58 24.10.2024 2 days ago
Love it!
[Anonymous] 13:21 24.10.2024 2 days ago
We need to get rid of the UN.
[Anonymous] 13:21 24.10.2024 2 days ago
Democrats started the civil war, KKK, and their buddy Wilson was a sponsor of the idea to establish a UN. It was a Democrat who imprisoned the Japanese Americans during WWII
[Anonymous] 13:16 24.10.2024 2 days ago
Democrats want to defund the police and military. I say defund the UN.
[Anonymous] 12:29 24.10.2024 2 days ago
Stop all financial contribution to this terrorist organization only defends Israel enemies. Israel is Forever! 💙🇮🇱💙🇮🇱💙
Joe Cross 12:00 24.10.2024 2 days ago
It makes more sense to me that someone in the Kamala Arab foreign policy team would be the leaker. Deniability for Biden and prolonging the war gives Kamala a chance to win the election. That’s my bet
Stephen Black 11:08 24.10.2024 2 days ago
China and Globalisation all need to be held account too Am Yisroel Chai🇮🇱💪🫶
Stephen Black 11:06 24.10.2024 2 days ago
Military infrastructure now, and cut off the head of Iran
Stephen Black 11:06 24.10.2024 2 days ago
This is such a treacheous crime by the Office of The President of the UISA , that there is no more just cause but to strike Iran nuclear and
Stephen Black 11:03 24.10.2024 2 days ago
News just in , it said the leak of Israeli plans came from the Oval Office itself , probably from the treasonous President Biden himself , or he got Kamala Harris to reveal plans or someone else
Stephen Black 11:01 24.10.2024 2 days ago
been a good Muslim That explains why Saudi princesses are all drugged Up because of the nightmare of the Moslem culture and the craziness in Crown Prince’s Saudi Arabia and Moslem world
Stephen Black 10:58 24.10.2024 2 days ago
UISA, UK, Europe/Australia And when Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia does these awful rapes and sex slave atrocities , he’ll ring his mum / auntie/wife and tell her and she’ll say ‘ That’s OK , you’ve
Stephen Black 10:55 24.10.2024 2 days ago
and puts them in ovens and bakes them because that is what his Muslim religion tells him to do He gets his Moslems to do this - they did this in Gaza / Darfur/ you name it, everywhere Muslims go :
[Anonymous] 10:53 24.10.2024 2 days ago
I call the UN the Disunited Nations, except when it comes to Israel. Then they are all united in their dislike of the Jewish state. I say pack them in. They’re useless.
Stephen Black 10:52 24.10.2024 2 days ago
Women , and let’s not forget the men , young girls and boys he rapes , just like his Moslem people did on 7/10/23 And The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia probably gets non Muslim babies
Stephen Black 10:49 24.10.2024 2 days ago
that this is what Allah wants And there is a whole amount of Islamic literature that supports sex slaves Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia does all this raping of non Muslims
Stephen Black 10:47 24.10.2024 2 days ago
And doesn’t have sex slaves ? The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia rapes lots of Non Muslim women all the time , and he keeps lots of sex slaves , and then he goes to the Mosque and is told by the Imam
Stephen Black 10:43 24.10.2024 2 days ago
and are allowed to have lots of sex slaves , and In 1,400 years the Moslems have never promised once for this Are you telling me the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has never raped a Non Muslim woman
[Anonymous] 10:40 24.10.2024 2 days ago
Get that filthy entity out of our country! DEFUND NOW!!!!
Stephen Black 10:40 24.10.2024 2 days ago
We’ve got Muslim Brotherhoods 1928 Founders grandson who is a convicted Rapist of a Non Muslim - under Sharia Law this is perfectly acceptable , infact Moslems are allowed and do rape non Moslems
Stephen Black 10:37 24.10.2024 2 days ago
Israel captures 7 jihadists planning assassinations of Israel nuclear scientist and an Israeli Mayor We’ve got reports today of an Iran guy offering money to assassinate Netanyahu
Stephen Black 10:34 24.10.2024 2 days ago
Because Chinese must be thinking why have we got to shlep to New York all the time - they may even put UN2MB in Taiwan
Stephen Black 10:32 24.10.2024 2 days ago
So don’t think UISA withdrawal of funding for UN matters to Evil Axis Russia/Iran/China - they’ll just set up a UN2MB based in Cairo/Ankara/Riyadh/Beijing - probably Beijing when you think about it
Stephen Black 10:26 24.10.2024 2 days ago
MB MB , 2MB, plans are well advanced to invade UISA, United Independent States of America ( actual name of Founded USA 🇺🇸) , and turn it into the United States of Arabs for 2MB, or USA2MB
Mike Galarneau 10:25 24.10.2024 2 days ago
The UN is FULL Out EVIL! It should be Abolished! 🇮🇱
Stephen Black 10:19 24.10.2024 2 days ago
1/3 of UN budget at present Globalisation MultiBillionaires MB,or Globalisation MB Moslem Brotherhood MB, Want to scrap UN and replace it with MB UN
Stephen Black 10:13 24.10.2024 2 days ago
Russia/Iran/China are doing BRICS to sideline $ That’s the economy Russia/Iran /China are attempting to sideline Israel at UN and US senators are threatening to withdraw funding - the US funds
Vicky Cohn 10:10 24.10.2024 2 days ago
DEFUND THE UN, PERIOD!!!!
