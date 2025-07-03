JUL 3, 2025 JLM 74°F 08:43 PM 01:43 PM EST
ICYMI: WATCH: Gun License Surge in Israel: Over 400,000 Applications Since October 7

Since Hamas’s October 7 massacre in southern Israel, Israelis have submitted more than 403,000 gun license requests, according to figures presented to the Knesset National Security Committee.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 9:20 AM

Of those, over 217,000 received conditional approval, with 165,000 finalized as permanent licenses. About 177,000 applications were rejected.

The National Security Ministry says some 335,000 Israelis now legally own firearms. The sharp increase followed the attack in which terrorists killed 1,200 people and abducted 251 to Gaza.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir argues that arming civilians makes the streets safer during terror attacks. But critics, including women’s advocacy groups, warn that more guns at home heighten the risk of domestic violence.

In the aftermath of the October 7 attack, Ben Gvir’s appointees — along with Knesset staff and others — were given temporary authority to approve gun licenses. Police later investigated several for issuing permits unlawfully. The High Court ruled in November that licenses were issued “seemingly without authority.”

Citing Israel’s security situation, the committee approved a measure allowing gun owners to postpone mandatory refresher training.

Israeli citizens do not have a legal right to privately carry firearms and the country has strict gun control laws. Applicants must meet minimum age requirements, have no criminal record, and provide a declaration signed by a doctor that they are physically and mentally healthy.

Applicants must also explain to the Firearms Licensing Division why they need to carry a gun, and permission is not automatic. The type of gun an Israeli is permitted to carry may depend on the reason given to the authorities.

A license allows an Israeli to carry one specific gun, and a separate permit is needed for each additional gun. Bullet sales are tightly regulated and carriers must also get government permission to sell their gun.

Licenses must be renewed every three years. This process includes a health declaration signed by a doctor, confirmation of completing a refresher training course and a firearm check to verify the gun is in working order.

Image - Nati Shohat/Flash90 - Video - Use according to Section 27 A of the law

Comments
Iris Longtime 8 hours ago
🙏👑🦁🌎🇮🇱✡️✅️👍♥️👪🐕🏠💐❤️😍🥰
