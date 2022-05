Iran launched an Ababil 2 UAV plant in Tajikistan on Tuesday, according to local news agencies.

The plant was inaugurated on Tuesday morning in the capital Dushanbe, in the presence of Muhammad Bagri, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic, and General Shir Ali Mirza, the Minister of Defense of Tajikistan.

This is the first time that the Islamic Republic of Iran has officially launched a UAV production line in another country.