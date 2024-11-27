NOV 28, 2024 JLM 56°F 05:14 PM 10:14 AM EST
House Speaker Johnson: Biden and Harris are still withholding weapons to Israel

House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson criticizes Biden and Harris following the announcement of the ceasefire in Lebanon: They repeatedly appeased Iran. It is President Trump’s Administration that will pave the way to lasting peace.

Newsrael News Desk 27.11.2024

Israel National News: US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday criticized President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris following the announcement of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

In a post to X, Johnson pointed out that the Biden administration is still withholding weapons to Israel.

“While the Biden-Harris Administration celebrates this announcement, remember that it is STILL withholding weapons to Israel. This Administration put up roadblock after roadblock on Israel and dragged out this conflict. They repeatedly appeased Iran rather than show unequivocal support to our closest ally in the region. Israel’s military success has been in spite of the White House, not because of it,” Johnson wrote.

“We always hope for peace in the region, and still do during this 60-day ceasefire. But it is President Trump’s Administration that will pave the way to lasting peace, because peace only comes through STRENGTH,” he added.

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) earlier on Tuesday welcomed the ceasefire, which is set to take effect at 4:00 a.m. (Israel time) Wednesday morning.

“I am very pleased to hear that a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has been reached regarding the conflict in Lebanon. Well done to all those involved in reaching this agreement,” said Graham.

“I appreciate the hard work of the Biden Administration, supported by President Trump, to make this ceasefire a reality,” he added.

“This ceasefire will protect Israel from another October 7th and will give the people of Lebanon a break from the fighting. My hope is that we can soon achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and allow peaceful solutions to replace endless conflict,” concluded Graham.

Earlier, Rep. Mike Waltz, who is set to become the National Security Adviser in Trump’s new administration, commented on the ceasefire and wrote on X, "Everyone is coming to the table because of President Trump."

"This," he added, is because, "his resounding victory sent a clear message to the rest of the world that chaos won’t be tolerated. I’m glad to see concrete steps towards de-escalation in the Middle East."

"But,” Waltz emphasized, "let’s be clear: The Iran Regime is the root cause of the chaos and terror that has been unleashed across the region. We will not tolerate the status quo of their support for terrorism."

Source: INN   PHOTO: Use according to Section 27 A

Comments
[Anonymous] 6 hours ago
Is there any way Congress can bypass the fools in the White House in getting support to the IDF?
Gerald Flanders a day ago
“This ceasefire will protect Israel from another October 7th...", this will never happen. Biden, I pray you and the people who control you all end in HELL!
ISIDRO LUIS-TOVAR 11:43 27.11.2024 a day ago
🙏🩵❤️🇮🇱🇺🇸👍
G Green 11:35 27.11.2024 a day ago
They not only prolonged it, they caused it by freeing Iranian funds.
Linda Friedman 09:47 27.11.2024 a day ago
Invited Harris administration is highly influenced by Obama and the Islamic brotherhood.
[Anonymous] 07:07 27.11.2024 a day ago
Biden and Harris prolonged the war in Gaza by threatening Israel with arms embargo’s appeasing Iran and terrorist, too bad we have to wait till January for Trump
