JUL 30, 2024
Iran moves Iraqi militias to the Syrian border with Israel

Iran is moving Shia militias from Iraq towards the border of the Golan Israel for fear of an outbreak of war against Hezbollah

The Nziv Report 12:40 AM

Local websites in eastern Syria, which closely monitor the activities of the Iranian forces in that region, confirmed the arrival of buses loaded with fighters from the "Iraqi Recruitment Forces" (Al-Hashd al-Shaabi) militias, who arrived from Iraq.

The buses with the fighters were accompanied by military vehicles equipped with anti-aircraft guns belonging to the "Iraqi Recruitment Forces" militia, until they reached the provincial city on the border with Iraq, Albu Kamal.

The sources explained that the new fighters will be transferred to southern Syria, especially to the Quneitra district, which borders directly with the Israeli Golan border, after undergoing training in the use of missiles and suicide drones.

A few days ago, Iranian militias brought about 200 militiamen from the ranks of the "Iraqi Recruiting Forces" from Iraq, through the illegal al-Bukmal and al-Sikaq (railroad) crossings, before transporting them in Division 17 buses to southern Syria.

Assessment: It is possible and the influx of Shiite militias loyal to Iran in front of Israel's border in the Golan is intended to threaten Israel not to start a full-scale war against Hezbollah. If this is carried out anyway, then hundreds and thousands of Shiite fighters who are already present and fighting on Syrian soil will come to fight shoulder to shoulder with Hezbollah against Israel from both the territory of southern Lebanon and from the territory of Syria bordering Israel.

Comments
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
Stand and watch the salvation of Hashem. Ezekiel 38 & 39 is in the corridor. When the Israelites were trapped by the Red Sea Moshe said watch the salvation of the Lord we only need to watch.
Troy Allison 17 hours ago
Good military tactics would suggest that these people need to be eliminated completely before they reach their training area. Stop them before they can fight. Carpet Bomb them all.
frankie carrasquillo 18 hours ago
Armageddon? It's Here? Like Jesus Christ, Said So! Shalom.Shabbat. Peace. Amen. Amen. And Amen. Peace.
Lee Field 18 hours ago
Assads country going down the tubes
Lee Field 18 hours ago
Get them before they can strike
ronald singer 19 hours ago
Destroy our enemies the way the whole world waged war.! Only worry about safety for our troops !
Hiram Moran 19 hours ago
Take out the refineries
Frederick Ruderman 20 hours ago
NUKE COWARDLY IRAN NOW. IMMEDIATELY
[Anonymous] 20 hours ago
I just hope that The United States armed forces aren’t setting aside their weapons for the terrorist 🤮that would not be good but this administration is out to stop Trump no matter what
[Anonymous] 20 hours ago
Where are the US troops?hummm
[Anonymous] 20 hours ago
A dead terrorist is a good terrorist, kill them all
[Anonymous] 21 hours ago
Dear Israel;kill them all and God will sort em out 🙏🏻🇮🇱🙏🏻
