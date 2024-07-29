Iran moves Iraqi militias to the Syrian border with Israel

Local websites in eastern Syria, which closely monitor the activities of the Iranian forces in that region, confirmed the arrival of buses loaded with fighters from the "Iraqi Recruitment Forces" (Al-Hashd al-Shaabi) militias, who arrived from Iraq.

The buses with the fighters were accompanied by military vehicles equipped with anti-aircraft guns belonging to the "Iraqi Recruitment Forces" militia, until they reached the provincial city on the border with Iraq, Albu Kamal.

The sources explained that the new fighters will be transferred to southern Syria, especially to the Quneitra district, which borders directly with the Israeli Golan border, after undergoing training in the use of missiles and suicide drones.

A few days ago, Iranian militias brought about 200 militiamen from the ranks of the "Iraqi Recruiting Forces" from Iraq, through the illegal al-Bukmal and al-Sikaq (railroad) crossings, before transporting them in Division 17 buses to southern Syria.

Assessment: It is possible and the influx of Shiite militias loyal to Iran in front of Israel's border in the Golan is intended to threaten Israel not to start a full-scale war against Hezbollah. If this is carried out anyway, then hundreds and thousands of Shiite fighters who are already present and fighting on Syrian soil will come to fight shoulder to shoulder with Hezbollah against Israel from both the territory of southern Lebanon and from the territory of Syria bordering Israel.