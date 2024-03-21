MAR 22, 2024 JLM 52°F 08:36 AM 02:36 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
IDF forces neutralize armed Palestinian in Gush Etzion

The suspect, a man in his 60s, was wounded in the lower body • Israeli airstrike targets two terrorists during brigade-level operation in Samaria.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 11:00 AM

Israeli forces on Thursday morning shot and wounded a Palestinian man armed with a knife in Gush Etzion, according to Hebrew-language media reports.

The man, in his 60s, sustained wounds to his lower body, according to the reports.

The incident occurred near the Jewish community of Elazar, located some 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) south of Jerusalem.

The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, the IDF said on Thursday that Israeli forces were still operating in the Nur Shams camp in western Samaria, hours after launching a brigade-level counter-terror operation in the area.

The military confirmed that during the operation, an airstrike had been carried out against two terrorists who posed an “immediate threat” to troops.

On Wednesday, an Israeli Air Force drone strike killed two senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in the northern Samaria city of Jenin, according to the military and the Israel Security Agency.

The slain terrorists were identified as Ahmed Barakat and Muhammad Hawashin.

According to a joint statement by the IDF and ISA, Barakat carried out the Samaria terror shooting on May 30, 2023, in which Israeli civilian Meir Tamari, 31, was murdered.

The two men had recently plotted a thwarted attack that had targeted “the heart of Israel,” and were also behind the March 8 terror bombing that wounded seven Israeli soldiers at a military outpost near Homesh in Samaria, according to the statement.

Image - Gershon Elinson/Flash90

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Aliza Circle 14 hours ago
Good work Israel 🇮🇱 🇮🇱. Now even the old Arabs are committing heinous crime towards innocent Jewish ✡️ people ✡️ ✡️. I hope that that Arab guy would die from his wounds.
Heather Redden 18 hours ago
Heal ❤️‍🩹the wounded man, Lord🧎‍♀️and thank you for the word neutralize when it comes to the 👺evil enemies
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

"Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Hamas The Iran Threat Biden Administration Hezbollah The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Israeli Technology Palestine = Hamas = ISIS Israeli_Nature 10/7 Hamas Massacres Biblical Archaeology Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel The Bible Muslim Persecution of Jews