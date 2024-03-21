IDF forces neutralize armed Palestinian in Gush Etzion

Israeli forces on Thursday morning shot and wounded a Palestinian man armed with a knife in Gush Etzion, according to Hebrew-language media reports.

The man, in his 60s, sustained wounds to his lower body, according to the reports.

The incident occurred near the Jewish community of Elazar, located some 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) south of Jerusalem.

The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, the IDF said on Thursday that Israeli forces were still operating in the Nur Shams camp in western Samaria, hours after launching a brigade-level counter-terror operation in the area.

The military confirmed that during the operation, an airstrike had been carried out against two terrorists who posed an “immediate threat” to troops.

On Wednesday, an Israeli Air Force drone strike killed two senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in the northern Samaria city of Jenin, according to the military and the Israel Security Agency.

The slain terrorists were identified as Ahmed Barakat and Muhammad Hawashin.

According to a joint statement by the IDF and ISA, Barakat carried out the Samaria terror shooting on May 30, 2023, in which Israeli civilian Meir Tamari, 31, was murdered.

The two men had recently plotted a thwarted attack that had targeted “the heart of Israel,” and were also behind the March 8 terror bombing that wounded seven Israeli soldiers at a military outpost near Homesh in Samaria, according to the statement.



Image - Gershon Elinson/Flash90