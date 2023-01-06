08:32 PM 01:32 PM EST JAN 7, 2023 JLM 49°F
Israel to build wall along Gaza border to defend against anti-tank missiles

The 'Safe Road' project includes a tall wall along 2.9 miles of the highway that runs between the southern Israeli city of Sderot and Kibbutz Yad Mordechai

Newsrael News Desk 09:00 06.01.2023 a day ago

i24News reports that Israel is planning to construct a wall along a main highway and another route near its southern border with the Gaza Strip to hide potential targets from anti-tank missiles fired from the Palestinian enclave, the Israeli army announced Thursday.

Officials from Israel’s Transportation and Defense Ministries, as well as from the military’s engineering units, held a “cornerstone laying” ceremony the day prior near the Route 34 highway, where construction is expected to begin there in the coming months.

Source - i24News/Twitter - Image - Attia Muhammed/Flash90

Comments
La Jun 09:23 06.01.2023 a day ago
The EU, the UN, China, Globalist, Soros fund Hamas and Assbollah.
Tuin Boon 08:49 06.01.2023 a day ago
Too bad such huge investments are needed. Beter may be to kick out Hamas from the strip and have a real representative governing body installed.
0/200