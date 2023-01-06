Israel to build wall along Gaza border to defend against anti-tank missiles

i24News reports that Israel is planning to construct a wall along a main highway and another route near its southern border with the Gaza Strip to hide potential targets from anti-tank missiles fired from the Palestinian enclave, the Israeli army announced Thursday.

Officials from Israel’s Transportation and Defense Ministries, as well as from the military’s engineering units, held a “cornerstone laying” ceremony the day prior near the Route 34 highway, where construction is expected to begin there in the coming months.



Source - i24News/Twitter - Image - Attia Muhammed/Flash90