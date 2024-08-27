Iran proxy linked to terror plots targeting Jews in Central Asia

The Iraqi militia group Kata’ib Hezbollah, backed by Iran's IRGC Quds Force, has been linked to recent terrorist plots targeting Jewish centers in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, as Tehran seeks to expand its influence beyond the Middle East.
IRAN INTERNATIONAL -- Kata’ib Hezbollah, also known as Hezbollah Brigades, is an Iraqi Shia militia formed in 2007. Aligned closely with Iran, the group is a part of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq. The US-designated group's activities are heavily backed by Iran through training, weapons, and financial support.
Beyond Iraq, Kata’ib Hezbollah has extended its operations to Syria, where it fights alongside other Iranian-backed militias in support of the Bashar Al-Assad regime, and now to Central Asia.
Sources have confirmed to Iran International that Kataib Hezbollah has been carrying out terrorist activities in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan through a Tajik operative identified Muhammad Ali Burhanov, also known as Sayed Hamid al-Tajiki.
The Iraqi militant group's operation in Central Asia was first reported by Terror Alarm on X earlier this month.
Iran has a long history of hostility towards Jews, often manifesting through both direct and indirect actions. Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the Iranian government has embraced an openly anti-Israel stance, which has frequently spilled over into broader anti-Semitic rhetoric and actions.