Jerusalem Police Ready for Passover Holiday Security

The main focus of operational preparedness will be on crowded places and holy sites to maintain the safety, security, and safety of worshipers and all residents of the city and those coming through its gates.

The ongoing security system will be strengthened, and police activity on traffic routes will be intensified, with the aim of providing a response to every scenario, said the police.

In the meantime, the Israel Police will continue to engage in directing and regulating traffic for the benefit of the road users, alongside focused enforcement activity against drunk driving, road bullying, and life-threatening traffic offenses.

During these days, the Israel Police will also allow members of all religions and denominations, worshippers and visitors, to reach their destination safely and securely.

The police will operate with reinforced forces in the west and east of the city, and in the alleys of the Old City, with the aim of allowing freedom of religion and worship for worshippers who arrive at the holy places, while maintaining security, safety, and order.



Image - Reuters