Jerusalem Police Ready for Passover Holiday Security

Thousands of police officers from the Jerusalem District will operate together with Border Guard soldiers, volunteers, and national reinforcement forces during the week-long Passover holiday, which begins Saturday night and the Easter holiday on Sunday April 20.

TPS-IL News Agency 11:00 AM

The main focus of operational preparedness will be on crowded places and holy sites to maintain the safety, security, and safety of worshipers and all residents of the city and those coming through its gates.

The ongoing security system will be strengthened, and police activity on traffic routes will be intensified, with the aim of providing a response to every scenario, said the police.

In the meantime, the Israel Police will continue to engage in directing and regulating traffic for the benefit of the road users, alongside focused enforcement activity against drunk driving, road bullying, and life-threatening traffic offenses.

During these days, the Israel Police will also allow members of all religions and denominations, worshippers and visitors, to reach their destination safely and securely.

The police will operate with reinforced forces in the west and east of the city, and in the alleys of the Old City, with the aim of allowing freedom of religion and worship for worshippers who arrive at the holy places, while maintaining security, safety, and order.

Image - Reuters

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Aliza Circle 4 hours ago
That will not stop the Arabs from entering Israel. What the government should do is to send them to other Arab countries.
steven l 7 hours ago
Barbarians don't respect Jewish holidays.
