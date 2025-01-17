WATCH: 50 terrorists arrested, 10 eliminated, in Judea and Samaria

Israeli security forces arrest 50 terrorists, eliminate over 10 terrorists, in aerial strikes, confiscate terror funds, in counterterror operations in Judea and Samaria

Over the past week, IDF, ISA and Israel Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities throughout Judea and Samaria.

Over the past week, the IAF and ISA eliminated over ten terrorists in two airstrikes in Jenin.

This week, Israeli Security Forces operated throughout the night and apprehended approximately 50 wanted individuals, confiscated terror funds, and additional weapons.

"The Israeli Security Forces will continue to operate to thwart terror and maintain the security of the citizens of Israel," the ISA and police statement read.

