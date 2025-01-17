JAN 18, 2025 JLM 48°F 03:20 AM 08:20 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: 50 terrorists arrested, 10 eliminated, in Judea and Samaria

IDF arrests 50 terrorists, eliminate 10 terrorists in aerial strikes, in counterterror ops in Judea and Samaria

Newsrael News Desk 17.01.2025

Israeli security forces arrest 50 terrorists, eliminate over 10 terrorists, in aerial strikes, confiscate terror funds, in counterterror operations in Judea and Samaria

Israel National News: Over the past week, IDF, ISA and Israel Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities throughout Judea and Samaria.

Over the past week, the IAF and ISA eliminated over ten terrorists in two airstrikes in Jenin.

This week, Israeli Security Forces operated throughout the night and apprehended approximately 50 wanted individuals, confiscated terror funds, and additional weapons.

"The Israeli Security Forces will continue to operate to thwart terror and maintain the security of the citizens of Israel," the ISA and police statement read.

Source: INN   Photos and Video Credit: The IDF

 

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
steven l 8 hours ago
Terrorists must ke killed or expelled permanently.
ISIDRO LUIS-TOVAR 16 hours ago
Stephen Black I agree 💯🇮🇱👍
Marc Margolis 00:04 17.01.2025 a day ago
Need to eliminate more and stop taking prisoners if the Palestinian game plan is to take hostages to release terrorists!
Stephen Black 23:21 16.01.2025 a day ago
No Gaza CeaseWar Bomb all Jihadists now
Lillian Vail 23:12 16.01.2025 a day ago
Great job less pigs to deal with
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = Hamas = ISIS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Operation Northern Arrows ISRAEL - IRAN WAR The Iran Threat War in Syria Prime Minister Netanyahu Trump against Harris 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the USA 10/7 Hamas Massacres US 2024 Elections Trump Administration Trump-Vance 2024 Biden Administration Israeli "Pagers Operation" Jihadi Infiltration into the West Idiots for Palestine IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Heroes of Israel Kamala Harris 2024 Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Stories from "Swords of Iron" Hamas The Bible Israeli Technology Hezbollah Muslim Persecution of Jews The 301 Daily War Analysis IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran