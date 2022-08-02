Israeli Researcher’s Nanotech is Revolutionizing Tumor Treatment

Steinberg has developed a method that may cause a huge revolution in the way cancer patients are treated: a transparent chip, which with the help of a tiny sample from a cancer tumor examines a series of possible treatments to see which of them is the most effective, and in record time, with the results obtained in less than two weeks.
Image - Alex Kolomvisky
Steinberg has developed a method that may cause a huge revolution in the way cancer patients are treated: a transparent chip, which with the help of a tiny sample from a cancer tumor examines a series of possible treatments to see which of them is the most effective, and in record time, with the results obtained in less than two weeks.