Israeli Medical Research
Israeli Researcher’s Nanotech is Revolutionizing Tumor Treatment
Steinberg has developed a method that may cause a huge revolution in the way cancer patients are treated: a transparent chip, which with the help of a tiny sample from a cancer tumor examines a series of possible treatments to see which of them is the most effective, and in record time, with the results obtained in less than two weeks.

Image - Alex Kolomvisky

Jesus Manuel 13:58 5 hours ago
11:43 7 hours ago
Wonderful. Gives hope to thousands.
