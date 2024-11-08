The Houthis do not intend to let go of Israel

Yesterday, the Houthis announced that they had received "intelligence information" about Israeli shipping companies that are trying to evade the naval blockade, among other things, by selling their assets to other companies. As far as the Houthis are concerned, it doesn't matter.

Yahya Saree, the military spokesman for the Houthis, said in a speech broadcast on Yemeni television, "Intelligence information confirms that many companies operating in the field of maritime shipping and identified with the Israeli enemy are working to sell their assets or transfer ownership of them to other shipping and maritime transport companies under the registration of their ships in the name of other parties".

He added that the Houthis "will not consider any change in the ownership or flag of Israeli enemy ships". He warned anyone who helps the Israeli shipping companies to try to trick the Houthis by changing the ownership or registration of the ships in order to disguise the connection to Israel because they will be attacked in any case and they are still considered shipping companies serving the "Zionist enemy".

Over the weekend I posted here how much money the Houthis are making by blackmailing global shipping companies, it seems that this statement is intended to expand the "audience of the blackmailed"