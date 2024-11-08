NOV 9, 2024 JLM 59°F 04:48 AM 09:48 PM EST
The Houthis do not intend to let go of Israel

The Houthis in Yemen are not going to let up, nor do they seem deterred. 

Doron Peskin, Middle East Expert 1:00 PM

Yesterday, the Houthis announced that they had received "intelligence information" about Israeli shipping companies that are trying to evade the naval blockade, among other things, by selling their assets to other companies. As far as the Houthis are concerned, it doesn't matter.

Yahya Saree, the military spokesman for the Houthis, said in a speech broadcast on Yemeni television, "Intelligence information confirms that many companies operating in the field of maritime shipping and identified with the Israeli enemy are working to sell their assets or transfer ownership of them to other shipping and maritime transport companies under the registration of their ships in the name of other parties".

He added that the Houthis "will not consider any change in the ownership or flag of Israeli enemy ships". He warned anyone who helps the Israeli shipping companies to try to trick the Houthis by changing the ownership or registration of the ships in order to disguise the connection to Israel because they will be attacked in any case and they are still considered shipping companies serving the "Zionist enemy". 

Over the weekend I posted here how much money the Houthis are making by blackmailing global shipping companies, it seems that this statement is intended to expand the "audience of the blackmailed"

Comments
Aliza Circle 4 hours ago
Yemen would end up like Gaza and now Lebanon.
[Anonymous] 7 hours ago
Kill them all. That’s the only option they’re giving the world!
[Anonymous] 11 hours ago
Eliminate the Houthi bastards
Byron Scherer 12 hours ago
The US navy will have a commander in Chief that allows them to bomb baby bomb anything Iran rules over . Terrorist beware of the orange one!
Byron Scherer 12 hours ago
This followers of the pedophile won't know what hits them when Trump takes over. He will take them out not caring what anyone thinks
James McLaurin 12 hours ago
The USN can stop them dead in one night, IF Clueless Bi-done can remember where he left his balls. Navy can't attack without orders and Clueless can only order ice cream
Pete Pala 13 hours ago
LOL, that little jerk is still alive?
[Anonymous] 13 hours ago
Money can buy all things…. Except GOD
[Anonymous] 13 hours ago
Come on Steve this administration has even blinded you
Joe Cross 14 hours ago
THE NAVY IS THERE BUT ARE UNDER ORDERS OF SELF DEFENSE ONLY. RARELY THEY ARE ALLOWED TO ATTACK A FEW TARGETS BUT BIDEN HAS NOT CLEARED THE REQUEST OF THE COMMANDER IN THE FIELD TO GO ON OFFENSE.🇺🇸
jcba 1691 14 hours ago
Why should world powers ignore these cockroaches to make such dangerous, arrogant comments? Are they invincible to the US na y?
Cindy 15 hours ago
Why not take them out, once and for all? US Navy, do something.. you’re acting like wimps.
Duru Kingsley 15 hours ago
Propaganda
steve johnson 16 hours ago
Where is the US NAVY
