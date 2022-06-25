25 Jun, 2022 02:26
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Hashtags
US-Israel Military Cooperation
RADA to be first Israeli defense co with US owners
Newsrael News Desk 11:30 15 hours ago

The sale of the tactical radar developer means huge returns for its shareholders, and under foreign ownership, will set a precedent for other small Israeli defense companies.

For many years the controlling shareholder in Israeli tactical radar developer RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (TASE: RADA; Nasdaq: RADA) was Yossi Ben-Shalom's DBSI. 

The Israeli private investment company bought control of RADA in 2016 for $4 million and in addition, over the years invested less than $13 million in the Netanya-based company. Today RADA announced it is merging with US company Leonardo DRS in a deal valuing the Israeli company at $775 million.

Source: Globes

# USA Israel Cooperation # Israeli Military Technology
Dalya Horowitz 14:12 12 hours ago
Not sure if I think American owned Israeli defense companies is the best for Israel. Depends on the owners point of view.
Henry Lee 12:27 14 hours ago
Hope to see more USA Israel Cooperation in years to come.
0 /200
Website By