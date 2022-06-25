RADA to be first Israeli defense co with US owners

The sale of the tactical radar developer means huge returns for its shareholders, and under foreign ownership, will set a precedent for other small Israeli defense companies.

For many years the controlling shareholder in Israeli tactical radar developer RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (TASE: RADA; Nasdaq: RADA) was Yossi Ben-Shalom's DBSI.

The Israeli private investment company bought control of RADA in 2016 for $4 million and in addition, over the years invested less than $13 million in the Netanya-based company. Today RADA announced it is merging with US company Leonardo DRS in a deal valuing the Israeli company at $775 million.

Source: Globes