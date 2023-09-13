EXPLAINER: The India-Middle East-Europe Corridor 

What is in the plan?
A transport corridor backed by the US and EU to connect the three regions.
The project will be built in two stages:
▪️First development or East Corridor: India-Middle East.
▪️Second development or North Corridor: Middle East-Europe.
NOTE: This cold include the potential East-Med Pipeline Project which aims to transport gas from the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe:
The countries involved ("The Winners"):
▪️India
▪️UAE
▪️Saudi Arabia
▪️Jordan
▪️Israel
▪️Cyprus
▪️Greece
▪️European Union
The project, at this stage will include:
▪️Shipping routes
▪️Rail routes
What are the advantages?
▪️Speeds up trade between India and EU by 40%.
▪️Normalizes relations between Israel and Gulf countries.
▪️Counters China’s Belt and Road initiative.
Bypasses ("The Losers")
▪️Turkey
▪️Qatar
The Warnings: Erdogan is against it, “We say that there is no corridor without Turkey.”