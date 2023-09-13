EXPLAINER: The India-Middle East-Europe Corridor 

What is in the plan?

A transport corridor backed by the US and EU to connect the three regions.

The project will be built in two stages:

▪️First development or East Corridor: India-Middle East.

▪️Second development or North Corridor: Middle East-Europe.

NOTE: This cold include the potential East-Med Pipeline Project which aims to transport gas from the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe:

The countries involved ("The Winners"):

▪️India

▪️UAE

▪️Saudi Arabia

▪️Jordan

▪️Israel

▪️Cyprus

▪️Greece

▪️European Union

The project, at this stage will include:

▪️Shipping routes

▪️Rail routes

What are the advantages?

▪️Speeds up trade between India and EU by 40%.

▪️Normalizes relations between Israel and Gulf countries.

▪️Counters China’s Belt and Road initiative.

Bypasses ("The Losers")

▪️Turkey

▪️Qatar

The Warnings: Erdogan is against it, “We say that there is no corridor without Turkey.”