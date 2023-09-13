05:57 AM 10:57 PM EST SEP 14, 2023 JLM 66°F
EXPLAINER: The India-Middle East-Europe Corridor 

NEWSRAEL sets before you the basics of this important project: who is involved, how it will be built and "The Winners" and "The Losers"

NEWSRAEL Editor 04:30 13.09.2023 a day ago

What is in the plan? 

A transport corridor backed by the US and EU to connect the three regions.

The project will be built in two stages:

▪️First development or East Corridor: India-Middle East.

▪️Second development or North Corridor: Middle East-Europe.

NOTE: This cold include the potential East-Med Pipeline Project which aims to transport gas from the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe:

The countries involved ("The Winners"): 

▪️India 
▪️UAE  
▪️Saudi Arabia  
▪️Jordan  
▪️Israel  
▪️Cyprus  
▪️Greece 
▪️European Union 

The project, at this stage will include:

▪️Shipping routes
▪️Rail routes 

What are the advantages?

▪️Speeds up trade between India and EU by 40%.
▪️Normalizes relations between Israel and Gulf countries.
▪️Counters China’s Belt and Road initiative.

Bypasses ("The Losers")

▪️Turkey
▪️Qatar

The Warnings: Erdogan is against it, “We say that there is no corridor without Turkey.”

Comments
05:28 21 hours ago
Please protect these 2 Corridors from Turkey and China! I believe they will try to destroy & vandalize this area
