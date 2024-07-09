JUL 10, 2024 JLM 83°F 08:03 PM 01:03 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
IDF's elimination of senior officials in the Hamas government

The systematic elimination of senior officials is another way in which Israel tries to prevent Hamas rule in Gaza in the future.

The Nziv Report 11:00 PM

The assassination earlier today in Gaza of Ihab Racin, who is defined as "senior" in Hamas, raises an interesting point.

For the majority of the public in Israel, Racin's name does not mean much, but his elimination is part of the systematic elimination operations that Israel is carrying out against senior officials in the Hamas government in Gaza, according to Palestinian sources. 

According to them, the elimination of senior government officials who served in the Gaza government is intended to prevent Hamas from being rehabilitated in the future in the civil administration of the Strip as much as possible.

During the nine months of the war, Israel announced the elimination (and arrests) of senior figures in the "civilian" system of the government in Gaza, especially in the police and security agencies.

According to the Palestinians, the rate of elimination of those elements is accelerating in recent weeks.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
[Anonymous] 16 hours ago
Chill every last one of those Palestinian terrorist pigs
Services 808 17 hours ago
Never rebuild Gaza Let them live in tents !
Services 808 17 hours ago
Amazing IDF Am Yisrael Chai
Gerald Flanders 19 hours ago
Love it when a plan comes together.
Lamko Cecile 19 hours ago
IDF 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱
Aliza Circle 20 hours ago
Thank you IDF for eliminating senior officials belong to hamas.
[Anonymous] 20 hours ago
And what is the Mossad doing?
Sierra Rios 21 hours ago
Eliminate Hamas and obliterate the PA. Take back full control of Gaza. It belongs to Israel and there is no legitimate state of Palestine.
[Anonymous] 21 hours ago
It sure looks like 🇮🇱is doing all the dirty work for ABBAS
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

"Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Palestine = Hamas = ISIS The Iran Threat The Leftist-Islamist Alliance IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" 10/7 Hamas Massacres Biden Administration Israel - Iran War US 2024 Elections Prime Minister Netanyahu Heroes of Israel Idiots for Palestine Jihadi Infiltration into the West The Battle for Rafah Hamas Israeli_Nature Security Threat to America Hezbollah Biblical Archaeology The Bible Israeli Technology Muslim Persecution of Jews