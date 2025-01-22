JAN 22, 2025 JLM 53°F 07:47 PM 12:47 PM EST
Stefanik: Israel has Biblical right to Judea, Samaria

The congresswoman fielded questions about Israel from nearly every member of the Senate panel in her confirmation hearing to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 7:40 AM

(Jan. 21, 2025 / JNS) Israel-related issues dominated the Senate confirmation hearing of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) on Tuesday to become the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Nearly every senator on the Foreign Relations Committee probed her views on the Jewish state and the region.

The congresswoman vowed to use her seat in Turtle Bay to combat antisemitism just as she had done in Congress.

“If you look at the antisemitic rot within the United Nations, there are more resolutions targeting Israel than any other country, any other crisis, combined,” Stefanik said. “We need to be a voice of moral clarity on the U.N. Security Council and at the United Nations at large for the world to hear the importance of standing with Israel and I intend to do that.”

Stefanik said that she would like to emulate Daniel Patrick Moynihan, who as U.S. ambassador to the global body in 1975 spoke out forcefully against a General Assembly resolution that determined that “Zionism is a form of racism.” 

That resolution passed with the support of Muslim and Soviet-aligned countries but was later revoked in 1991. It is to date the only G.A. resolution ever to be withdrawn.

Some of the most intense scrutiny of Stefanik came under questioning from Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).

Van Hollen said he was “surprised” to learn in his one-on-one meeting with Stefanik before the hearing that she believes “that Israel has a biblical right to the entire West Bank.”

Asked to confirm that that was her belief, Stefanik said, “Yes.”

 

Comments
[Anonymous] 2 hours ago
UN not only a cesspool for corruption but they aid and abet terrorists
[Anonymous] 3 hours ago
Stefanik will show UN 🇺🇳how to behave themselves alright
ISIDRO LUIS-TOVAR 4 hours ago
Anonymous I agree 🙏💪🙌🇮🇱🇺🇸😃👍
Artsi 10 hours ago
Trump will he won't be able to get much done if he has people on the ground who don't share Trump's vision. That means Steve Witkoff has to go! That's why we still have 94 hostages in Hamas captivity
jcba 1691 11 hours ago
It's absolutely true. Gaza is inclusive. All of Gaza Strip is Jewish territory. It's high time it is ceded
Barry Klempel 11 hours ago
Absolutely correct. All tainted from birth occupying Arabs need to be removed from every square inch of Israel
[Anonymous] 12 hours ago
Absolutely no doubt… all of Gaza and Tyre , Sidon .. all is all .. Heaven is all .. earth 🌍 is all..
[Anonymous] 12 hours ago
Stefanik is a great choice for Ambassador to the UN, because the UN is a cesspool of corruption.
Aaron & 12 hours ago
Awesome.
