France accuses Iran of violating nuclear deal by missile test

"These activities are all the more worrying in the context of the continuing escalation of Iran's nuclear program", French foreign ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre told reporters at a daily briefing.

United Nations Security Council resolution 2231 was passed in 2015 to endorse the Iran nuclear deal -- the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), through which the Islamic Republic is obligated not to conduct “any activity” related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.However, the language of the resolution is ambiguous, leaving it open to interpretation.

Earlier in the day, Iran successfully test-launched the fourth generation of its Khorramshahr ballistic missile, called Kheibar, with a range of 2,000 kilometers (about 1242.74 miles).

The United States, France, and the United Kingdom are also arguing that Russia and Iran are violating UN Security Council Resolution 2231 by Tehran sending military drones to Moscow. While US spokesman Vedant Patel said in December that he was “not going to get ahead of the UN internal deliberations,” there has been chatter for months that the US wants to restore UN sanctions against Iran under a ‘snapback’ procedure in the JCPOA.

Source: Iran International