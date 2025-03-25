MAR 26, 2025 JLM 48°F 06:05 AM 12:05 AM EST
ICYMI: WATCH: Israeli forces find terrorist hiding under child’s bed in Nablus

Since Jan. 21, IDF forces have been conducting intensive counter-terror operations in northern Samaria

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 1:20 PM

Israeli security forces, engaged in an overnight counter-terrorism operation in the Samaria city of Nablus, found a wanted Palestinian terrorist hiding under a child’s bed, the Israel Border Police announced on Monday.

Border Police officers, in cooperation with the Israel Defense Forces and acting upon Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence, detained the Nablus (Shechem) terrorist, according to the statement.

After arriving at the wanted individual’s home, the force carried out an extensive search of the area, eventually locating the suspect inside a linen box under a bed in what was apparently a children’s bedroom.

Since Jan. 21, Israeli security forces have been conducting intensive counter-terror operations in the northern Samaria cities of Jenin and Tulkarem, killing more than 50 gunmen and arresting more than 100 wanted terrorists.

On Sunday, “Operation Iron Wall” was formally expanded to include Tammun, a Palestinian village south of Tubas near Nablus.

PHOTO and VIDEO: Use according to Section 27 A

 

Comments
Aliza Circle 10 hours ago
What's new! Nothing would surprise me. They are cowards who will hide under children' beds, churches, or even Mosquses.
