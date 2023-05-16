03:50 PM 08:50 AM EST MAY 17, 2023 JLM 84°F
WATCH: IDF captures wanted terrorist in Jenin in fierce firefight!

During the operation, terrorists opened fire at Israeli forces.

301 The Arab World 13:30 16.05.2023 a day ago

IDF soldiers returned fire at the Palestinian terrorists, resulting in 3 terrorists being injured. 

According to the Arabs, the target of the operation in the Jenin camp, the wanted terrorist Mohammed Al Asmar - was arrested. 

This is a man from the security forces of the Palestinian Authority who is involved in dozens of shooting incidents. 

His father and brother were also arrested. 

Well done IDF!

Image - 301 Arab World/Mohammad pictured Left


Comments
David Medlin 02:36 10 hours ago
👍👍
Art Reyes 13:02 a day ago
Great job !
Soniya Christova 12:24 16.05.2023 a day ago
Well done IDF may Adonai bless&keep you! Glory to Lord for every eliminated terrorists&prevented murder.But enough only to arest terrorists guilty for murder of any innocent,must be killed acc.toTorah
