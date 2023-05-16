IDF soldiers returned fire at the Palestinian terrorists, resulting in 3 terrorists being injured.
According to the Arabs, the target of the operation in the Jenin camp, the wanted terrorist Mohammed Al Asmar - was arrested.
This is a man from the security forces of the Palestinian Authority who is involved in dozens of shooting incidents.
His father and brother were also arrested.
Well done IDF!
Image - 301 Arab World/Mohammad pictured Left
WATCH: IDF captures wanted terrorist in Jenin in fierce firefight!
During the operation, terrorists opened fire at Israeli forces.
301 The Arab World 13:30 16.05.2023 a day ago
