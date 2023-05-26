IDF ‘Bridges’ Program Teaches High-Tech to Less Privileged Schoolchildren

On Wednesday the IDF held a special conference for its “Bridges” unit for the first time, where the development of the program and its meaning, and even an innovative system that will streamline the learning process, were presented. The conference was held at the headquarters of the IDF’s special cyber/computer Unit 8200.

Created in cooperation between the Intelligence Division and the Human Resources Division, the “Bridges” program was launched about a year ago and aims to reduce gaps and increase equal opportunities in the periphery (remote poorer parts of Israel) while teaching students in grades 7 to 9 technological skills and professions.

Since its founding, “Bridges” has expanded from 5 municipalities to 31 municipalities in the social and geographic periphery of the country, with more than 20,000 students participating in the program. Next year, the program will expand to 40 municipalities and more than 30,000 students will participate.

“The IDF has a lot of challenges and its mission to protect the citizens of Israel is a very important mission,” stated Chief of Staff, Lt. General Herzi Halevi, “at the same time, the ‘Bridges’ unit and other programs like it are almost as important to us as the defense missions. The secret of the IDF is in its good people, the more we succeed in bringing diversity from all parts of Israeli society, the more we will strengthen this special force. Here in this program we are building another bridge that cannot be photographed. It is not physical, but it has so many threads.”



Image - Nati Shohat/Flash90