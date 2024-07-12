JUL 13, 2024 JLM 79°F 12:19 AM 05:19 PM EST
Israel Offers Lifesaving Treatment to Ukrainian Child Cancer Patients After Attack on Hospital

According to Sheba Medical Center, located in Tel Aviv, its professionals treat around 50,000 cancer patients a year and are the ‘absolute leader in cancer treatment in Israel.’

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 1:00 PM

Israel has offered to take in and treat child cancer patients displaced by Russia’s deadly missile strike that destroyed part of Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital in Kyiv on Monday, according to a new report.

At least 42 people were killed in the massive Russian daytime barrage in multiple Ukrainian cities.

The Okhmatdyt children’s hospital, including its childhood cancer ward, was hit during the onslaught. Pictures on social media showed parents comforting bloodied children and rescuers digging bodies from amidst the building’s rubble.


“We are extracting whoever we can. We don’t know the number of people trapped there,” Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko said in a press conference outside the hospital.

Following the destruction, Israel offered to take in and treat displaced cancer patients from the Ukrainian hospital to the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, according to the Israeli media outlet Ynet.

The offer was reportedly conveyed to the Ukrainians by Israel’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky.

“The Israeli embassy has long-standing ties with the Okhmatdyt Hospital. At the beginning of the war, the embassy delivered medical equipment to the hospital, their doctors visited Israel, our doctors came and advised online,” Brodsky told Ynet.

“The embassy is exploring the possibility of assisting in the rehabilitation of the heavily damaged hospital. I also spoke with the Sheba Medical Center.”


Brodsky noted that, at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, several children with oncological diseases who were hospitalized in Ukraine were evacuated to Israel for treatment.

“Israel has a reputation as a country with a big heart, and we are doing everything to maintain that reputation,” he said.

Comments
[Anonymous] 7 hours ago
I 💙🇮🇱 Inspired by their compassionate response. 🙏 for the peace of Jerusalem! Praying for the children & 🇺🇦 peace & restoration.
