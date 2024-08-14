AUG 14, 2024 JLM 73°F 11:58 PM 04:58 PM EST
IAF struck over 40 terror infrastructure sites throughout the Gaza Strip

IDF troops are continuing precise, intelligence-based operational activity in the area of the Gaza Strip

IDF Spokesperson 1:00 PM

IDF troops are continuing precise, intelligence-based operational activity in the area of Tel al-Sultan in Rafah. Over the past day, the troops eliminated armed terrorists and located large quantities of weapons, ammunition, grenades, and additional explosive devices.

Moreover, IDF troops continue operational activities in central Gaza. The troops dismantled Hamas terror infrastructure, as well as sniper and observation posts. In addition, IDF troops continue operational activities in the area of Khan Yunis.

Over the past day, the IAF struck over 40 terror infrastructure sites throughout the Gaza Strip, including structures from which terrorists fired anti-tank missiles, and terrorists who posed a threat to IDF troops.

 

Comments
Aliza Circle 4 hours ago
God bless and protect Israel 🇮🇱 the Jewish 🇮🇱 ✡️ people ✡️ and the IDF 🇮🇱 and ✡️ 🇮🇱 IAF who protect us.
